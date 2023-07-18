Spain won gold in the final of the technical routine for artistic swimming teams at the Fukuoka World Cup. Never in its history had the Spanish team reached the highest level in the most representative event of synchronized swimming. The Spanish blow in Fukuoka coincides with a double tidal wave in this sport. First, the profound change in the scoring system that has penalized the most powerful and daring teams. Second, the war in Ukraine, which suddenly wiped out two of the four great synchro powers in the last decade: Ukraine, impoverished, and Russia, suspended from the competition.

A year ago, at the World Cup in Budapest, the only medal that Spain achieved was a bronze. With the new regulations in Fukuoka, the team led by the Japanese Mayu Fujiki has five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze. The new scoring model is key. After five years of refining the procedure, the international federation has come up with an arithmetic formula that claims to be fairer but penalizes daring. All those exercises that are previously sent to the judges to expose the content of the routine, must be reproduced perfectly in the water under penalty of serious corrections. with the call base mark, or score lowered to the base, the judges punish the dissonance between what is announced in the routine and what is executed in the water. Each base mark equivalent to a torpedo on the waterline of the contenders. With two basemark, This Tuesday the judges sank the Chinese team, leader in the preliminary with 304 points, to the seventh position in the final with 253 points. She did not care that the Chinese showed that they were the most capable swimmers of the most difficult figures. The panel also did not contemplate the best artistic impression of the contest. Spain, which stuck to a conservative and simple script, went from sixth place in the preliminary phase to first in the final. An unthinkable comeback in the immovable context that the old system promoted.

Spain, who swam last, climbed to the top without risking. By force of pure and simple synchronization. He avoided penalties and added 281 points. It is not known if the most gifted won. The system rewarded the person who made the fewest mistakes.

The team made up of Iris Tió, Alisa Ozhogina, Cristina Arambula, Marina García, Meritxell Mas, Paula Ramírez, Sara Saldaña and Blanca Toledano ranked ahead of Italy (274) and the United States (273), silver and bronze respectively. “We still don’t believe it!” said Meritxell Mas, the captain. “We deserve it for all we have worked for and because we have chosen the best possible strategy. This adrenaline gives us energy to fight in the free team final [el próximo viernes]”.

Ole Fukuoka, the choreography presented by Spain will not go down in the annals as a milestone of creativity and innovation. The flamenco, the jaleo, the castanets, the zapateados, are the most hackneyed genre of the national team. But the exercise had the merit of pragmatism. It was perfectly adjusted to the physical and technical possibilities of the swimmers. He cultivated trust instead of tension. She created a platform of steadfastness from which the girls emboldened themselves and grew from the first acrobatic figure. The possible strategy was the work of Mayuko Fujiki, the coach who since 2017 has been striving to overcome the crisis that caused the dismissal of Ana Tarrés in the federation. The great paradox was that it was achieved exactly after the withdrawal of Ona Carbonell, the most famous of the Spanish swimmers of the golden age, captain of the team since 2013.

Fujiki, who added elements of the Japanese language into the routine, recognized the practicality of his proposal. “We worked a lot on technique and timing while the others worked more on difficulty,” he said after the final. “That’s why we didn’t have any base mark. Because we concentrate on technical purity. We couldn’t have done better.”

Spain had not been on the podium in team competitions since the World Cups in Barcelona in 2013, the end point of the generation and founding work led by Ana Tarrés. It is Spain’s fifth medal in this World Cup in Fukuoka after Fernando Díaz del Río’s gold in the men’s technical solo, Iris Tió’s bronze in the women’s technical solo, silver in the mixed technical duo (Emma García and Dennis González) and the bronze in the technical duet (Alisa Ozhogina and Iris Tió). Gold in the technical routine classifies Spain to attend the next Olympic Games, next year in Paris.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.