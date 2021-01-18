Speaking on Monday at a forum organized by the financial and business newspaper The Economist, Spain’s tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said that the government is working on a common vaccination certificate that will allow the recovery of international mobility and tourism.

Maroto stressed that the government’s responsibility was not only “resistance” to the virus but also the recovery and maintenance of Spain’s leadership in terms of tourism competitiveness. In this regard, she described the government’s support for tourism as “extraordinary” and defended the approach for recovering mobility in 2021.

As far as this coming Easter is concerned, the minister stated that “we will see” if some mobility can be restored. This would be “a starting point for tourism“In the summer, the government’s plan being to accelerate the vaccination program and to work with the European Commission on a common vaccination certificate that will ensure safe travel.

She referred to tourism promotion campaigns that have been started in foreign markets and to the Travel Safe campaign, which allows a trip to be planned safely “from beginning to return”. Maroto also mentioned the importance of transforming and digitalizing the tourism model in order to maintain competitiveness.