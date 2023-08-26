The players of the Spanish National Team, current world champion, shared a forceful statement, through the Futpro union, to express his nonconformity with the attitude of Luis Rubialescurrent president of the Federation, after all the controversy surrounding the acts of harassment that were witnessed at the celebration of the title in Australia.

In the letter, in which they also expose the statement of Jenni Hermoso -player to whom Rubiales kissed without consent-, they assure that They will not play until the current leaders of the Spanish Federation leave office.



The world champions are going unemployed

Celebration of Spain after winning the Women’s World Cup Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez. efe

“As a result of the events that occurred this morning and given the perplexity of the speech delivered by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Mr. Luis Manuel Rubiales Béjar, the players of the senior team, recent world champions, in I support Jennifer Hermoso, want to express their firm and resounding condemnation of behaviors that have violated the dignity of women”reads at the beginning of the statement.

“In view of the statements made by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Jennifer Hermoso wants to flatly deny that she consented to the kiss that Don Luis Manuel Rubiales Béjar gave her in the World Cup Final,” the text continues.

Then, Jenni Hermoso’s statements appear.

“I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate my word being questioned, much less that it be invent words that I have not said”, exposes the player.

“From our union we want to emphasize that no woman should feel the need to respond to the forceful images that the whole world has seen and of course, they should not be involved in non-consensual attitudes”indicate the soccer players.

“The players of the Spanish Soccer Team, current world champions, expect forceful answers from the public powers so that actions such as those contained do not go unpunished. We want to end this statement, asking for real changes, both sporting and structural, that help the Absolute selection to continue growing, to be able to transfer this great success to later generations. It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football,” they remark.

“After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all The players who sign this document will not return to a call for the National Team if the current leaders continue“concludes the text.

