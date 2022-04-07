Spain

The National Team already knows what it is to beat Brazil, and today, three years and two days later, they will try to do the same. The closest precedent was that 2-1 played at the Vicente Sanz de Don Benito (Badajoz) where goals from Alexia and Torrecilla served to turn around Marta’s initial goal. That was a friendly, just like today, but Jorge Vilda’s team has continued to forge ahead and has been gaining stripes in the FIFA ranking, surpassing the Rio de Janeiro team.

Ace to follow: Alexia Putellas. The best player in the world. Soul and heart of this block, as it is of Barcelona. 13 goals and 14 assists accumulate this course.