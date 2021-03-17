A woman from Marbella died after the Covid vaccination. Authorities in Spain are now investigating whether the death is vaccine-related.

Marbella* – In Spain* A woman died twelve days after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The woman is a teacher from Marbella in Andalusia*, the cause of death was a stroke. If he The authorities in Spain are investigating the death of the woman in connection with the AstraZeneca vaccination*, reports costanachrichten.com *.

According to media reports, the teacher had complained of severe headache and malaise after the vaccination. In a hospital in Spain, the doctors finally found a cerebral haemorrhage and operated on the woman. The 43-year-old died hours after the operation.