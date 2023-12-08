By

Spain shook off the setback against Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar with the first continental title in a decade. Since Euro 2012, the National Team had not won again. He did it in the Nations League, won against Croatia on penalties with a last shot from Carvajal and after eliminating Italy in the semifinals of the tournament with a goal from Joselu in the last minute of the match. A trophy deservedly celebrated by a team that has clearly gone further with Luis de la Fuente as coach. That was the milestone of the year in the National Team, but the qualification for Euro 2024 is not negligible either. Spain made it through with 25 goals for and five against. His performance in the qualifying phase allowed him to be seeded in the final phase draw. It is not an unimportant fact. The last three champions of the continental tournament came out of pot 1, that of the seeds: Italy (2021), Portugal (2016) and Spain (2012).

By the football elves, the circumstance has arisen that, in the next big tournament, the European Championship in Germany, Spain will meet in its group with the two teams it beat in the Nations League, Italy and Croatia, as well as Albania, with which it will open the championship on June 15. Spain has played 40 games against Italy with 15 wins, 13 draws and 12 losses. Against Croatia, of the ten duels they have won six, drawn one and lost three. The eight times that Spain has played against Albania they have beaten them.

The objective, recognized by De la Fuente, is to be in the final that will be held on July 14 in Berlin. “There are other great contenders, the classics like Germany, England, France or the current champion, Italy, but my confidence in the players is enormous and I believe that Spain is also in that group of favorites and will not be an easy rival for anyone,” said the coach on day 2 after learning the result of the draw held in Hamburg.

The only, or the great, concern of the Riojan coach is that the injuries affect the internationals in the second round of the different leagues from which they come. Unfortunately, Gavi will not arrive in time after breaking his cruciate ligament. Yeremy Pino, neither, for the same reason. They are sensitive losses for the National Team and for De la Fuente, who has both among his leading players. Fortunately, other players who have also had more or less important injuries are recovering. Two of them are also permanent for De la Fuente. These are Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo, who add to their qualities their good contribution to the goal. Furthermore, 95% of Spain’s last 50 goals in the Euro Cups have been scored from inside the area, and Both Asensio and Olmo have a long-range shot that is scarce in the National Team. They are important for their game, but almost even more so for their precision and power in long-distance shooting.

As for the strikers, Morata and Joselu have earned their place. Morata because only two stars like Cristiano Ronaldo (8 goals) and Griezmann (7) surpass him in goals scored in Euro Cups. The red and white striker (6) has a shot at surpassing both in Germany. It would be great news for the National Team. As for Joselu, in this year 2023 he has one more goal than Morata (five for four) with the National Team, and that already says a lot about his ability. Furthermore, with Spain, Joselu has specialized in decisive goals, like the one he scored against Italy in the Nations League or the double he scored against Norway. in the qualifying phase for the Euro.

Apart from the injuries, the pending issue that remains to be settled in the National Team is the renewal of the coach. Luis de la Fuente has a contract until June 30, which means that, if he does not renew, he could leave in the middle of the Euro Cup. But that’s not going to happen. Because the current acting president, Pedro Rocha, already has the support to run for re-election. If he wins, De la Fuente will immediately renew until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In the event that Pedro Rocha did not win, it is highly unlikely that any of the other candidates would decide to do without De la Fuente because his work, so far, is impeccable. Spain has not only returned to the path of victory with him, but has also recovered its personality. For all this, the Spanish National Team has been recognized with the AS Sports Award 2023.