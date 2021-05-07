Spanish soldiers in Komuri, in the Afghan province of Bagdhis, in October 2012. Claudio alvarez placeholder image

Spain plans to repatriate its last troops in Afghanistan on the 13th, ending a mission of almost 20 years that has been the most costly in terms of lives (100 deaths) and resources (3,500 million euros) of the Spanish Army in democracy. The last of Afghanistan there are 24 soldiers and two interpreters. US President Joe Biden has announced that on September 11 there will be no US soldiers left in Afghanistan, but the departure of his 2,500 military personnel and 7,000 from NATO is already underway.

Spain had more than 1,500 soldiers in Afghanistan, but at the moment the Spanish contingent in NATO’s Resolute Support mission is limited to 24 soldiers and two interpreters. Its head is Colonel Alfonso Álvarez Planelles, who heads the allied division that provides logistical support to the Afghan Army, at the Hamid Karzai base at Kabul airport.

The contingent is completed by an officer, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Paniagua, at NATO headquarters; 14 Special Operations instructors who provide training, advice and assistance to their Afghan counterparts; and the eight members of the National Support Element (NSI). The green Berets They were stationed at the Camp Morehead base on the outskirts of Kabul, but all have already concentrated at the airport in the Afghan capital to prepare for their repatriation.

The Defense General Staff had prepared the withdrawal since Donald Trump agreed with the Taliban to withdraw US troops before May 1 of this year, but these plans were suspended with the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. The White House announced on April 14 that the withdrawal will be completed by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers. However, the withdrawal has already begun: some countries, such as Greece, have removed all their military personnel and others are doing so progressively, according to the sources consulted.

In the Spanish case, as it is a small contingent, it is planned to repatriate them in a single military flight, after a simple ceremony of lowering the Spanish flag at the Hamid Karzai base.

The departure of Western troops has coincided with an offensive by the Taliban, who want to mark the withdrawal as a success. The insurgents have launched a simultaneous offensive in seven provinces and have taken over the Baghlan district in the north of the country. In addition, at least 27 people were killed in a car bomb attack in Logar province in eastern Afghanistan in late April. The fear is that the Government of Kabul, despite the huge resources spent in these two decades to shore up its power, will be unable to maintain control of the country after the departure of NATO, as happened in the eighties after the Soviet withdrawal with the Najibulá regime.

The first 350 Spanish soldiers arrived in Kabul on January 24, 2002, four months after Al Qaeda launched its attacks against Washington and New York, within the framework of the ISAF (International Afghanistan Assistance Force) operation. In 2005, under NATO command, Spain took over the Herat base and the PRT (Provincial Reconstruction Team) in Qala-i-Now, in the west of the country. The withdrawal of the bulk of the troops took place between 2012 and 2013, when Spain transferred the security of Badghis province and the Ruy González de Clavijo base to the Afghan authorities. On December 31, 2014, the ISAF operation concluded and was replaced by Resolute Support, much smaller.

Throughout these almost two decades, more than 27,000 Spanish soldiers have participated in the mission in Afghanistan at a total cost of more than 3,500 million euros. The contingent has been progressively reduced and went from 65 to 24 soldiers after last year, as a result of the COVID, all non-essential personnel were withdrawn. In parallel, the cost of the mission has been cut, which exceeded 430 million in 2013 and last year it was 8,017,000 euros.

The mission in Afghanistan has also been the most costly in the lives of the Spanish Army in peacetime, with a hundred deaths. Most of the deaths occurred in the Yak-42 plane crash in May 2003, with 62 fatalities; and that of the Cougar helicopter in August 2005, with 17, but 14 soldiers were also killed in insurgency attacks, the majority with improvised explosive devices (IED).