The government of Spain has already authorized that from June 26 the use of face masks will no longer be mandatory outside if you stay a meter and a half away or when you go with people who are living together.

It is a controversial measure since the country still does not achieve the so-called herd immunity, that is, that 70 percent of the population is vaccinated. Even experts say that it was possible to wait at least a month to start it.

In the past week, France was the first country in Europe to allow the mask to be removed, Although Israel did it before, which on the fifth day had to reverse the measure due to the appearance of several outbreaks of Covid19.

Despite this, according to the Spanish government headed by the socialist Pedro Sánchez, all indicators indicate that the country is on the right track And, with the very high vaccination rates, it is advisable to begin to introduce flexibility with respect to the mandatory use of masks.

This measure is included in the Royal Decree Law on making the mask more flexible, approved this Thursday by the Council of Ministers, which was held in an extraordinary way, and will be effective as of June 26.

The initiative is national and, therefore, it has to be applied in all the territories of Spain, it is based on a report prepared by the Report on Alerts and Preparedness and Response Plans.

Nevertheless, the mask will continue to be mandatory in large events held standing outdoors, but not if they are held seated and the distance of 1.5 meters is guaranteed. They will also be mandatory in closed spaces for public use, as well as in public transportation.

Also, they will not have to wear masks the elderly in whose nursing homes 80 percent have the complete vaccination schedule, Although the workers who take care of them do have to carry it and the people who visit them.

Neither will people with a disease that prevents them from using it, nor the passengers of boats or ships in their cabins or when they are on deck and the distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained.

“They are progressive, gradual and prudent measures. It is an important measure, which will come in handy because the public demanded it, but we must be prudent “, according to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who stressed that the mask” must always be worn on you. “

