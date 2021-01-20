Spain will play a central role in the last phase of the production of the AZD1222 vaccine, the prophylaxis against covid that the British laboratory AstraZeneca is already completing. The multinational announced today the signing of an agreement with the Spanish group Insud Pharma whereby the latter will produce the vials and fill and package the ampoules of this formula, which will be the third to be distributed in the European Union, after Pfizer / BionTech and Modern. As explained by the companies, production will begin this February at the plant that Insud has in the town of Azuqueca de Henares, in Guadalajara.

The fact that the last phase of production takes place in the industrial area of ​​Chemo, in Azuqueca, less than 50 kilometers from Madrid, will significantly facilitate the transfer and logistics of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Spain, sources confirmed today from the Ministry directed by Salvador Illa, who visited the Guadalajara facilities on Tuesday.

Insud Pharma, which has been dedicated to the development and research of drugs and active ingredients for more than 40 years, has six plants in Spain. The Azuqueca facility is known as Universal Farma, and it is a state-of-the-art plant, inaugurated in 2017, and dedicated to injectable drugs and sterile products.

On January 12, AstraZeneca formally requested the EMA for conditional authorization to market its vaccine. The regulator, probably before January 29, will give it its scientific approval that will be accompanied almost immediately by the commercial green light from the Commission.

Last August the European Commission closed a contract with AstraZeneca to buy 300 million doses of this antidote, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, with an option to purchase another 100 million. According to the agreement of the 27, Spain, due to its population, will reach a tenth of injectables, about 30 million ampoules, enough to immunize 15 million people, since the AstraZeneca vaccine, such as that of Pfizer or Moderna You also need two doses to unleash all your immunity.

The more than presumable authorization to AstraZeneca will mark a milestone in the EU and, therefore, in Spain. With the approval of the Oxford project by the EMA, the EU would guarantee a reserve of 1,060 million doses of vaccines already operational and authorized: 600 million from Pfizer, 160 from Moderna and 300 million from AstraZeneca. Spain, therefore, would already have the certainty of having more than 106 million injectables, enough to immunize 53 million people, six million more than the country’s population.