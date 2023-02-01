An armored M-113, known as the Armored Caterpillar Transport (TOA) / Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defense will send twenty armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, which will depart next Monday by ship from the Port of Bilbao. Specifically, these are M-113 vehicles, known as Transporte Oruga Acorazado (TOA), which will be added to the military material donated since February of last year to deal with the