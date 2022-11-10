Spain will send Ukraine two new Hawk surface-to-air missile systems. This heavy weaponry is added to the other four missile batteries of the same model delivered together with a battery of 105/14 OTO Melara M-56 towed artillery howitzers and an Aspide anti-aircraft missile system from the Air Force, explained military sources.

The shipment of the missiles, coordinated by the Operations Command and managed from the El Copero military base (Seville), was carried out by road to Poland. In addition, Spain has sent to the European country four generator sets of 400 Kilowatts of power and one generator set of 150 Kilowatts is already in Poland to be distributed.

The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, accompanied by the Army Chief of Staff, Army General Amador Enseñat, participated this Thursday in an informative meeting at the Department’s headquarters on the education and training of Ukrainian soldiers in Spain. This collaboration is framed within the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine) and whose first major effort has been assumed by the Army.

During the ceremony, Colonel Yulia Tapaciok, Head of Bilateral Relations for the Europe Region of the Ukrainian Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed that the warm “Spain, the European country with the most sunny days, has been the first European country to provide Ukraine with of winter uniforms” (a total of 77,000 uniforms were delivered in September). Tapaciok recalled that the war continues and that they need more reinforcements “to win this war and have a normal life throughout Europe”, stating that “the enemy may destroy our houses, separate our families, but he cannot defeat us or to our allies.”

The Spanish military commanders explained the training program for Ukrainian troops in Spain. At present, a group of 21 Ukrainian soldiers is training in a training camp in Almería in the handling of the 105/14 howitzer -included in the recent shipment of heavy weapons-, a training that will last eight days.

Next Monday a basic training course will begin for 64 Ukrainian soldiers at the facilities of the Toledo Academy, where the ‘Training Modules’, one of the centers designated by the European Union military command, is located. During this basic training, the Ukrainian military, accompanied by three interpreters, will be instructed in dealing with casualties in combat, precision shooting, combating improvised explosive devices (IED), and demining, among other subjects.

Both missions are not the first to train soldiers on Spanish soil. Recently 19 of them have been instructed in the use of the Aspide anti-aircraft system by personnel from the Air Deployment Support Squadron (EADA) at the Zaragoza Air Base.