Spain will resume vaccination with AstraZeneca on Wednesday next week. That was the unanimous decision of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) in an extraordinary meeting, after learning the conclusions of the investigation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English), as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

Before resuming vaccination, between Friday and Saturday, the vaccine committee and the public health commission will meet to determine which groups will be vaccinated again. These organizations had pending the decision to extend its application to people over 55 years of age, something that had not been done in the absence of scientific evidence that is increasingly consolidated. In addition, they will now review the conclusions of the EMA to assess whether any specific group that may be at higher risk after receiving the vaccine is excluded. With the reports of the technicians, on Monday there will be an extraordinary CISNS to make the final decision.

With the data on the table, everything indicates that the vaccine presentation will expand the age limit for administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 55 years of age. The venous thrombi that have been detected, although they cannot be directly linked to the vaccine, have been mostly among young women, around 40 years of age. The UK, which is spreading the vaccine older, has reported fewer such events than the European Union.

Darias, had already announced that as soon as there were conclusions from the EMA, his department would move, once it decided to suspend the vaccination with the AstraZeneca serum last Monday. It did so after several European countries, including Spain, detected several cases of venous thrombi in the brain sinuses after vaccination. Despite the fact that the EMA had warned that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks, a fortnight of European countries decided to stop the punctures until this organism studied these thrombi in depth.

One of the problems that some experts fear when restarting vaccination is the rejection of the population. José María Martín Moreno, doctor in Epidemiology and Public Health from Harvard University, believes that a situation of “mistrust” has been created, with “confused” communication. “The population is afraid that this vaccine could be dangerous and there has not been a homogeneous position of the European countries when it comes to acting. For the citizenry an absolute confusion is created, they do not know what to expect ”, he explains.

Although the EMA continues to defend the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine over its risks, it does not completely rule out the association with very rare cases of blood clots related to thrombocytopenia, so it will issue a warning in the product information and ask those who inject it that if they notice the characteristic signs of this ailment, go immediately to the emergency room. “I think that leaving that loophole (albeit minimal) open to legitimate concern and there are alternatives, there will be great pressure to prioritize the other approved vaccines and to be approved later,” says Moreno.

Ángela Domínguez, coordinator of the Vaccination working group of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, emphasizes that these processes should give confidence because they are a sign that “the pharmacovigilance system works”. “We will have to explain the benefits of vaccines to build trust in the population,” he says.