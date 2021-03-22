The Spanish authorities have decided to resume vaccination with a coronavirus drug developed by AstraZeneca. It is reported by TASS…

“The Inter-Territorial Council has confirmed that we will resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca on Wednesday, and the age limit has been increased to 65,” said Health Minister Carolina Darias. Previously, the Spanish authorities allowed vaccination with AstraZeneca for persons between 18 and 55 years old.

Currently, a number of European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. Meanwhile, the creators of the vaccine insist on its safety. The company said that a detailed study of the health status of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no data on an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.

Representatives of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in turn, reported 22 cases of thrombosis per three million AstraZeneca vaccinated in the EU.