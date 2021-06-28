EP Madrid Monday, June 28, 2021, 09:20

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced today that Spain will require a negative PCR or complete vaccine to all citizens who come from the United Kingdom to our country. The measure will begin to apply within 72 hours.

Sánchez has justified the measure in the fact that the data arriving from the United Kingdom are worrying because they have infections “well above 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.” In this sense, he has said that a decision must be made to apply additional measures in our country and has specified that he announces it so that tour operators take it into account.