The arrival of tourists to Spain does not stop causing controversy. A few days ago, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, María Reyes Maroto, assured that almost everyone comes by plane, so they need to have a Negative PCR before entering the country. Of course, he recognized a greater difficulty in controlling safety when traveling on the road, although he assured that controls have been strengthened to have more controlled these arrivals.

Among these controls is the one published this Saturday by the Official State Gazette (BOE). The order establishes the requirement of a Negative PCR for passengers coming from France by land. It will enter in vigor in three days and it will last until the Government declares the end of the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

This standard adds to the one that established that citizens from France traveling by air or sea they had to present a negative test. In this way, all people over six years old who come to our country by land from a French risk zone must have a PCR test (RT-PCR), a TMA test or other type of diagnostic test for SARS-CoV2 based on equivalent molecular techniques, with negative result, made within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Risk areas are all those in France classified by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control with risk level dark red, Red, Orange or Gray, based on the combined indicators established in the Council Recommendation (EU) of February 1, 2021 amending the Recommendation (EU) on a coordinated approach to restricting free movement in response to the COVID pandemic -19.

Exceptions

As is often the case, the BOE collects a series of exceptions why people should not present this PCR:

– The transportation professionals by road in the exercise of their professional activity.

– The cross-border workers.

– The residents in border areas, within a radius of 30 km around your place of residence.

Sanctions

The sanctions regime in case of breach of schedule is the one contemplated in the Title VI of the Law 33/2011 General of Public Health, referring to infractions and sanctions. Thus, as stated in the regulations, the fines will vary depending on the offense committed.

– The very serious offenses will entail a fine of between 60,001 and 600,000 euros, being able to exceed this amount until reaching five times the market value of the products or services subject to the infringement.

– In the case of serious offenses, the financial penalty ranges between 3,001 and 60,000 euros.

– In the case of minor infractions there may be a fine of up to 3,000 euros.

France advises against traveling to Spain

For its part, the French Embassy in Spain strongly discourages French people from traveling to our country for leisure reasons And, if you do, remember that “travelers must always comply with the rules.” In turn, Gautier Lekers, charge d’affaires, denounces the attempt to “stigmatize” the citizens of France with the image of drunken tourism. “I don’t want to get into controversy about European tourists who come to visit Spain. I just want to emphasize that we must not exaggerate a phenomenon that does not exist ”, manifested in a video posted Thursday.

Likewise, he assures that not only French tourists come, but that “there are of all nationalities.” In this sense, it stands out that only 10% of the clients of the hotels in Madrid are French and that the hoteliers of the capital themselves say “that French tourists now represent a very small part of its clientele ”. However, it indicates that “We must bear in mind that some Autonomous Communities want European tourists such as the Balearic Islands.”