Spain will release throughout this year 21 Iberian lynxes born or raised in captivity within the four centers for the recovery of the species, at a time when there are already 2,000 copies in the Spanish mountains and the Iberian lynx tries to consolidate its status of vulnerable species against the risk of extinction attributed by international organizations until last year.

The Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, and the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, have participated this Thursday in the “loose” of two female lins – vilma and truth – in the highlands of Lorca, which add to two other specimens that were released last week in the region and with which you reach the five animals that will leave the five animals that will leave the five animals that will leave the five year and that will add 21 in the total country.

These two lynx – the “special lorquinos”, as López Miras has called them – come from the recovery center of El Acebuche, in Doñana, and have been released in the highlands of Lorca because this is an area identified throughout the country as more appropriate for it. As of this Thursday, they will be part of the 15 copies whose loose occurred in Lorca, which adds to the 2,000 last year, a figure that confirms that the species has gone from its maximum level of risk to a “vulnerable” one.

“We came from a very critical situation, from a pre-extime scenario,” explained Javier Salcedo, coordinator of the Life Lynx-Connect project, the second European Funds Program for the recovery of the Iberian Lince in Spain and Portugal. “20 years ago, there were barely 70 and in the last census, 2023, 2,000 copies have been exceeded.” “More than 20 years ago, he was described as an objective of extinction; in 2015, as in danger of extinction and in 2024, he changed to vulnerable.”

“It is still a threatened species, but the risk of extinction is increasingly further,” said Salcedo. In addition to the 2,000 copies that have been released in recent years, in the four breeding centers-that of El Acebuche in Huelva and the Zoobotanic of Jerez, in Santa Elena, Jaén, and in Zarza de Granadilla, in Cáceres-there are 50 couples of female and overcome the 459 puppies. Moreover, the number of lynx born in freedom, 700 last year, already exceeds those born in these centers.

“We have been lucky enough to share the release of two Lince females, the third year and good success that is possible with work, science and collaboration to see how an endangered species is increasingly improves figures in the Iberian Peninsula,” Aagesen celebrated.

“We will continue working and contributing to protect our ecosystem, natural environment and fauna,” said López Miras, who has asserted that Murcia “is a land of lynx for many years” and that “there is no better land to introduce the lynx than the region of Murcia.”

TRANSFER VS Desalientes

The release of the two lynx has been the second stop of an intense day in the first visit made to Murcia as vice president, who has begun in the Sierra Minerawhere he has visited new works within the framework of priority actions to recover the Mar Menor, In this case, to seal the deposits of abandoned heavy materials and prevent them from contaminating the area.

The day has continued later in the coastal town of Eagleswhere he has put the “first stone” of the project to build a CEnter of Marine Species Production And he has continued in the Desalination of the municipality, an infrastructure that has reflected the Differences that exist between the central government and that of the Murcia region with Regarding water.

Although López Miras has underlined his government’s commitment to reunitilization, efficiency in use or desalination, he reiterated his claim of “transfer” to Aagesenwhich has influenced the ability of Desalination to take advantage of the sea and the need to set the Ecological flows Against those protesting López Miras, as well as the governments of Andalusia and Community Valencian, all of the PP.

In any case, both have been located spend and the vice president has indicated that next week the Ministry will launch a Public consultation.

“The vice president knows that we are working in purification, in water reuse we are world leaders, in consumption management until the last drop and in desalination, but I have transmitted that The transfer is indispensable “said the Murcian President.

“Ecological flow is fundamental According to several sentences of the Supreme Court and is a delicate work, “the vice president has replicated, who has insisted that” we have worked in many ways, the most important is the recovery, reuse and desalination, where we have made a huge effort in planning for planning for Increase 80% desalted water capacitywhich is important for the Region of Murcia. “