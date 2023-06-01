Spain will promote regulation on artificial intelligence (AI) during its presidency of the EU, which seeks to make the Union the first region in the world to set rules on the possibilities and risks of this technology that is advancing by leaps and bounds. The Spanish team, which will take the reins of the EU Council on July 1, will immerse itself in one of the most complex and decisive issues for the global future, and which has already opened heated debates on the transparency of these technologies, especially the generative like that of ChatGPT. “Spain will do everything possible in the negotiations on the regulation on AI with the European Parliament, ensuring that it does not undermine innovation, but at the same time protects the fundamental rights of people”, says the working document that the Spanish delegation has sent to the Member States and to the leadership of the EU Council, and that EL PAIS has been able to consult.

A sign of European —and global— concern about the rapid advance of AI, especially generative AI, is the fact that Europe and the United States have proposed, this very week, a voluntary “code of conduct” for companies that develop this technology. The idea is that these lines of conduct act as a “bridge” until there is legislation to regulate it. The European Commission itself has proposed some “guides” for its workers in the field of generative AI.

The Spanish semester at the head of the EU Council begins three weeks before the general elections advanced to July 23 in Spain. By then, the European Parliament should have set its position on AI legislation, predictably during its June plenary. With this, the way is opened for the negotiation of a final common text of the States and the European Parliament, a task that will fall mainly during the Spanish presidency of the Twenty-seven.

“Generative AI has gone mainstream and hit all the news headlines, raising global awareness thanks to the benefits it can bring to business efficiency, but also the risks it poses to security, misinformation or respect for the rights of people”, says the European working document of Spain, dated May 30.

The European Commission presented a proposal for a regulation for AI two years ago that is now under negotiations in the European Parliament, where MEPs have integrated proposals such as that of vetoing the “intrusive and discriminatory uses” of this technology, especially biometric systems in real time or ex-post in public spaces. AI and its negative effects on citizen rights and freedoms worry MEPs, especially if it is in the hands of unscrupulous companies or governments.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has promoted a pilot test field since last year (sandbox) to agree on a guide to good practices to improve the implementation of AI and is now committing to the Member States to deliver the “preliminary results” of this work. Madrid will also host the so-called General Assembly of the Alliance on AI in November.

Spain, which speaks in the working document of “reflecting on the importance of developing an ethical and inclusive digitization”, wants to promote the position of the EU as a reference center to attract emerging companies, talent and investment. The goal is to achieve the goal of the 2030 digital decade and double the number of unicorns in the EU, stresses the document of the Spanish Presidency.

Europe seeks a balance between the regulation of AI, especially the generative one, and avoiding a framework so restrictive that it causes powerful companies in the field to settle in other less strict regions. Proof of the concern generated by this issue is the fact that the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will receive one of the main public figures of generative AI, Sam Altman, in a closed-door working meeting this Thursday. The founder of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, already met with Sánchez at the end of May, within the framework of the European tour that he has undertaken and that also took him to the Swedish town of Lulea on Wednesday, where the people in charge of Competition The United States and the EU agreed to propose a voluntary “code of conduct” for the sector in the coming weeks.

Although no details were given from Lulea, community sources explained to EL PAÍS that the objective is to “convene AI companies active in the EU market to seek early implementation of the key points of the AI ​​Law” a once the European Parliament gives its final approval to its negotiating position, as the Council did in December. The companies would thus agree to advance these key points of the legislation “voluntarily” and before they become mandatory, once the regulations come into force, which can still take up to a year or more, the sources say.

The idea behind it is that the advance of generative AI is so fast that it imposes short-term measures that cannot wait for the European law on the matter —or the one that other countries can prepare— to be finalized and implemented. For this reason, it is necessary to “promote, at a global level, guardrails, especially for generative AI or advanced models of General Purpose AI (IAPG) that entail new and serious challenges for society that will have to be addressed urgently”, point out the sources.

In this sense, they recall that already at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the leaders of the seven most advanced economies in the world concluded, as stated in their final communiqué, that they should “advance discussions on the inclusive governance of AI and its interoperability to achieve our common vision and goal of trustworthy AI, in line with our shared democratic values.”

The “guides” of the Commission

The Commission itself has issued some “guides” for its staff regarding the use of the “generative AI tools” available online, with the aim of “assessing the risks and limitations” of these tools and establishing a series of “conditions” for its “safe use” —which is not prohibited— in the framework of his work within the European Executive, according to the internal document for community officials that this newspaper has been able to consult.

Among others, this guide prohibits Commission workers from sharing with a generative AI model any personal data or information that is not already in the public domain. The reason, the documentation points out, is that these models “may produce erroneous or prejudiced responses.” For that same reason, community staff should “critically evaluate” any response produced by generative AI, as well as keeping in mind that this type of material could be violating intellectual property rights. Above all, community workers are urged to avoid at all times using material created by generative AI to create community texts, “especially legally binding ones”.

In its current semester, Spain will also integrate relations with Latin America and the Caribbean in almost all its dossiers, including telecommunications, and will try to promote the implementation of the EU-Celac Digital Alliance, to promote digital associations with key countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, within the new strategy with which the EU seeks to get closer to the region —and which includes the EU-Celac summit in July, in Brussels one of the most important meetings of the entire semester— the Spanish presidency seeks to encourage reach bilateral investment packages to promote “human-centred and rights-oriented digital transformation”.

