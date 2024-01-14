The Spanish men's water polo team defeated Italy this Sunday (7-4) in the semifinals of the European Championship, which is being held in Dubrovnik and Zagreb (Croatia), and will fight for gold in the final against Croatia after a huge match in the goalkeeper Unai Aguirre. In a more peaceful match than expected, David Martín's men imposed their quality to beat the transalpines with the leadership of Felipe Perrone in attack and with the success of Aguirre, who became immense in the pool of the Bazeni Mladost in Zagreb to stop each of the attacks of the Azzurra. The Spanish goalkeeper stopped 13 of Italy's first 14 shots. There the duel was resolved.

Now, Spain will seek the first continental title in its history on Tuesday, after collecting three silver and four bronze medals in its men's record. Croatia is already waiting, which beat Hungary (8-11) in the other semifinal. A victory for the Hungarians would have given Olympic qualification to the Spanish, since Hungary already secured its presence in Paris 2024 by being a finalist in the last World Cup along with Greece. Now Spain will have to compete for the Olympic ticket with the hosts in the Zagreb pool.

Perrone unleashed hostilities before the first minute of the game was up, and Alberto Munarriz soon made it 2-0 with a pass from Marc Larumbe. Aguirre, meanwhile, thwarted up to four Italian chances in the first half, although he could not prevent Alessandro Velotto from making it 2-1 before the first quarter was over. As soon as the second quarter began, the scorer Álvaro Granados scored and Blai Mallarach increased the distance, and the Barcelona goalkeeper continued to support the Spanish with worthy saves.

Álex Bustos, already in the third quarter, put the fourth on the scoreboard. Two goals from Francesco Condemi tried to tighten the fight, but Granados, with a penalty, calmed down David Martín's team. Even so, Edoardo di Somma brought Italy within just two goals with still time left, although Perrone ended the transalpine hope in the final stretch.

