COLPISA Wednesday 29 December 2021, 13:42



Spain is closing its calendar for the year 2022. The classification of Luis Enrique’s team for the World Cup directly released the March window to play two friendly matches by not having to face the dreaded play-off.

The Spanish Football Federation has confirmed this Wednesday two matches that La Roja will play in national territory against third-row teams such as Albania and Iceland, on March 26 and 29, and that will serve as filming and preparation for Qatar 2022.

They will be the first games of the year after having won the direct ticket in Seville against Sweden in the last match of the qualifying phase for the World Cup, the twelfth consecutive edition in which Spain will be, which has not failed since the Germany contest -74.

The FEF has already opened the contest to host both matches in Spanish territory, so the allocated stadiums will be known soon in accordance with the established allocation protocols.

The fact that both Luis Enrique and the president of the FEF, Luis Rubiales, prefer to play in Spain, that great teams such as Italy or Portugal are engaged in the play-offs on those dates and that the qualifying rounds have not yet concluded in South America, have made it difficult the fact of being able to find opponents of substance for these friendlies.