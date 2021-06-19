The Spanish Federation has closed the preparation matches of the Hispanics, who will play four matches, with Croatia and Egypt, as they were prepared (June 27 and 29), plus two clashes against Portugal, on July 8 and 10.

Spain, which will remain in Galicia in its preparation, will travel to Caminha, in the north of Portugal, very close to Vigo on July 8, two days later the match will be in Vigo. This bilateral meeting is part of the good relationship between the two national federations, which has even led him to request a male European in a joint candidacy.

In addition, the two teams for the first time will coincide in the Olympic Games, which is a cause for euphoria for the Portuguese Federation. And, on the other hand, the Portuguese coach is domiciled in Vigo, in addition to the good number of Portuguese players playing or will play in Spain.