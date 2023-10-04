Although Luis Rubiales’ performances put him in serious doubt, Spain will finally have its World Cup in 2030 and, despite being one of the great universal powers, it will not live only on the memory of Naranjito and that World Cup-82 disastrous in sports due to the failure of the team led by José Emilio Santamaría in the midst of a democratic transition. It will not be an exclusive organization, far from it, since for the first time in history the largest sporting event in the world, along with the Olympic Games, will take place on three continents and six different countries: Spain, Portugal and Morocco as main organizers , but also Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay in the first matches of their national teams.

FIFA’s decision was made almost clandestinely, without waiting for the natural process that was to conclude at its extraordinary congress in December 2024, that is, more than a year from now. But, in an unprecedented event, it emerged this Wednesday, after a Council chaired by Gianni Infantino. In reality, the bomb was first dropped by the president of Comenbol, Alejandro Domínguez, through social networks, and caught the football world with a changed pace.

There are still many undefined edges, especially with regard to the final venues and stadiums. In Spain, they initially aspired to 15 fields in thirteen cities and it is estimated that there will be a maximum of ten. There is also talk of three Portuguese venues and up to six Moroccan stadiums, plus those matches in Montevideo and surely Buenos Aires and Asunción. FIFA will have to decide, but it is not yet known when. The venues for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, were recently announced.

After the controversial World Cup in Qatar and Saudi Arabia withdrawing its commitment to 2030, FIFA has decided to adopt a Solomonic solution that is consistent with the trend of several countries sharing the organization of a major event. He opted for the Iberian candidacy made up of Spain and Portugal, which was later joined by Morocco, but he also gave a nod to the South American bet because the opening match of that World Cup will take place in Montevideo to commemorate the centenary of the first championship. and Argentina and Paraguay will also play their first games with their fans. Chile, therefore, is the only one of the countries that intended to host the championship that will not have any matches.

Long way



The long-awaited World Cup will be the end of a long road that began to be built in 2018, when Rubiales formally requested the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for his support to organize this event of enormous dimensions at the economic, sporting, social and cultural levels. . After that 1982 World Cup and the Olympic Games that showed the best of Barcelona to the world in 1992, Spain will be on the front page in terms of sports organization for the third time in history.

The possibilities of Spain, Portugal and Morocco grew after Saudi Arabia’s decision to withdraw its candidacy. The Saudi proposal, which was joint with Greece and Egypt to become precisely the first World Cup to be held on three continents at the same time -Asia-Europe-Africa-, failed before it began, since the inclusion of Morocco, together with the Spanish and Portuguese, divided the African vote.

However, the senior leaders of Spanish sport, with Minister Miquel Iceta and the Secretary of State for Sports, Víctor Francos, at their head, had their world crashing after the scandal led by Rubiales with his allegedly non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso after winning the Women’s World Cup in Sydney. Precisely, the fact that the World Cup was in danger due to such a terrible image was one of the keys to President Pedro Sánchez’s decision to end his protection of Rubiales in previous scandals.

The resignation of Rubiales, key



Although late, the final resignation of the Motril leader, on Sunday, September 10, allowed him to breathe a little easier, take a breath and push the candidacy forward. Just six days after Rubiales’ resignation, the president of the FEF managing commission, Pedro Rocha, received his counterparts Fernando Gomes and Fouzi Lekjaa at the Las Rozas Football City, in what was the first working meeting of the three Federations in view of the organization of the 2030 World Cup. Throughout last week, various meetings took place at the Spanish football headquarters between representatives of the three countries to accelerate key details of the candidacy led by Spain.

At an even more institutional level, the Higher Sports Council has played a key role in recent weeks in guaranteeing FIFA that the candidacy led by Spain was ready to undertake a project of this magnitude. Already at the start of the last Vuelta a España in Barcelona, ​​Víctor Francos announced that he planned to speak with the highest levels of universal football.

Related news



“I am going to contact FIFA to make an important reflection so that this fact (Rubiales) does not affect Spain’s candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup and to talk about the issues of Spanish football that we consider important.” Said and done, since that communication occurred and restored confidence in President Infantino. For his part, the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, took advantage of a meeting in New York with Infantino himself to convey to him that Spain, Portugal and Morocco are working to put together a “solid and ambitious” candidacy.

1,500 million planned investment



It is worth remembering that at the end of last year, the Council of Ministers, at the request of Iceta, approved a royal decree to regulate the direct granting of a subsidy of 7.5 million to the FEF, still owned by Rubiales, for the preparation and development of the World Cup candidacy. According to the CSD, this first investment was intended to promote the Spanish candidacy through various activities. Among them, he listed the holding of meetings and events in different parts of the national and foreign territory, the establishment of a technical office for the coordination of events, the dissemination of initiatives through the media, the development of the necessary infrastructures. intended for training and technical centers of the national and regional teams and technological support.

It is just the beginning, since the Government estimates the investment necessary to successfully organize the World Cup at more than 1.43 billion. Of them, 750 million were allocated for infrastructure and 680 million for organizational expenses. In any case, the cost estimated by the Executive is ridiculous compared to the 200,000 million dollars that Qatar invested in organizing the most expensive World Cup in history. In 2014, Brazil, which needed top-to-bottom reforms, spending amounted to 15 billion. A boost for Spain, which should not have difficulties making the investment profitable.