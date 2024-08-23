The Spanish Government will not recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections until they are published in a transparent manner. “complete and verifiable” the electoral records of the votes of last July 28.

Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reaffirmed this Friday the position expressed “from the first moment” by the Executive of Pedro Sanchezwhich insists on demanding “full transparency”, as the United Nations panel of experts has pointed out, as “common in all democracies”.

“Until this happens, we will not be able to recognise the result of the elections,” They have stressed from Foreign Affairs, after this Thursday the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ratified the results of the elections of July 28 that officially They gave the victory to Nicolás Maduro, although the opposition, which published the minutes on the Internet, claims that it was their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, who won by a wide margin.

Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:Efe and AFP Share

They have also reiterated their call for respect for the right of Venezuelans to demonstrate peacefully and freely express their political opinions.

They have also assured that they will continue to work with their “Latin American brothers” and European partners “to ensure that the democratic will of the Venezuelan people is respected, that there is a political solution based on dialogue and negotiation between Venezuelans, and that the arrests cease and the social peace that the country needs is maintained.”

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, controlled by pro-Chavez judges, confirmed on Thursday the official results of the July 28 elections, which proclaimed Nicolás Maduro the winner, which has been pointed out as fraudulent inside and outside the country.

The ruling, which “unequivocally and unrestrictively” concludes the review of the elections, was made public 22 days after Maduro himself requested this process.

Following the ruling, González Urrutia has urged the National Electoral Council (CNE) to carry out an audit process with international observation of the results.

EFE