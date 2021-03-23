«The Seventh Cavalry will not come to the rescue in this wave either. If we are saved, it will be by ourselves ». The phrase was pronounced this Tuesday morning by one of the most influential members of the Vaccine Report of the Public Health Commission. And it is that in Health they already admit without ambiguity that Spain will not have reinforcements in its vaccine arsenals if the dreaded fourth wave, as everything suggests, ends up being unleashed this spring. In the department headed by Carolina Darias they only rely on the classic measures of restriction of contacts in the coming weeks to try to flatten as soon as possible this new volley that almost everyone takes for granted.

Johnsson & Johnson has already warned the department headed by Carolina Darias not to expect a massive arrival in April of its single-dose prophylaxis to which Health had relied part of its response to alleviate a possible escalation in the cases. The calendar presented by Janssen to the Government has been a real jug of cold water. The laboratory, indeed, confirms that it will fulfill its promise to deliver 5.5 million vials in the second quarter, but it will rush the deadlines until the end. In April, which is the most critical moment in the short term, it would not be in a position to send its first shipment until the end of the month and it will only provide 300,000 injectables. In May there will be 1.3 million and in June 3.9 million doses. The director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, confirmed this Tuesday in an appearance in the European Parliament this new delay of Janssen at the end of the month That comes after the company itself recognized the problems to meet its delivery deadlines.

Thus, in the Vaccine Conference they admit without hot packs that the effect of the expected Janssen formula will be practically null with only 300,000 doses if, as indicated by the statistical models used in Health, the fourth wave is unleashed and its peak is reached 80 days after the third (which was January 27) precisely from mid-April and coupled with the delayed effects of the foreseeable increase in mobility and social contacts at Easter .

At first, the plans (and the hope) of Health were different: to receive many more vials of Janssen in the last days of March and first of April with which to increase the number of vaccinated exponentially, since prophylaxis, (although it has an effective highly variable between 66 and 85%) in addition to being single-dose and much easier to preserve and transport, it displays all its effects of its immunity in just 14 days, a much shorter period than the other three brands that are being inoculated in Spain (Pfizer, which takes 28 days, Moderna 42 or AstraZeneca, which takes up to 112 days).

Government calculations



With this scenario, Health calculations are that by the end of Holy Week and Easter Week, the possible critical moment of this hypothetical fourth wave, only between 3 and 3.5 million citizens (in any case much less than 10% of the total population of the country) would have received the two prescribed doses, although not all of them, due to lack of time, would have already developed the immunity conferred by the doses.

Without Janssen’s ‘miracle effect’, the Spanish vaccination strategy will continue, as before, pivoting on Pfizer / Biontech, the laboratory that, after its problems in January with production readjustments, is proving to be more reliable and is supplying 2 of every 3 doses currently injected in Spain.

But the rate of increase in delivery from the German-American consortium will not be enough to neutralize – or even slow down – a fourth wave. Pfizer, which this week has delivered 672,750 doses to Health, has promised the Government that as of April it could provide 1.2 million injectables a day. A reinforcement “insufficient” to face a new onslaught of the virus, trusting the response only to immunization.

The experts of the Public Health Commission explain that the long period necessary for the other two formulas (Moderna and above all AstraZeneca) to deploy immunity would make an exponential increase in deliveries from these two laboratories “irrelevant” to stop a fourth wave. It is expected, especially given the lack of reliability in their deliveries.