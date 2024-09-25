Spain, one of Mexico’s main trading partners, announced that it will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of Mexico on October 1. Claudia Sheinbaum As Mexican president, considering “unacceptable” that the king Felipe VI was not invited.

“The Spanish Government considers the exclusion of His Majesty the King from the invitation to the inauguration to be unacceptable,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “For this reason (…) he has decided not to participate in the inauguration at any level,” it added.

Claudia Sheinbaum at a press conference at the National Palace of Mexico. Photo:AFP Share

Mexican authorities published a week ago the list of personalities who will attend the inauguration of the first female president in the country’s history. Sheinbaum succeeds another leftist in office, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich has had clashes with Madrid over the Spanish conquest of Mexico.

If the head of state is excluded, Spain will not be represented, which we deeply regret because the Mexican people are a brother people.

The Spanish monarch does not appear on the list, which does include important leaders of the Latin American left, such as the Brazilian president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and other figures such as Jill Bidenthe wife of the President of the United States.

“The head of state, the king of Spain, always goes to all inaugurations. and therefore we cannot accept that in this case he is excluded,” said the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, in statements to the press in the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday. “And therefore,” Robles continued, “if the head of state is excluded, Spain will not be represented, which we deeply regret because the Mexican people are a brother people.”

Regular representative at investitures

King of Spain. Photo:Jose Manuel Vidal / Efe Share

As heir to the throne and then king, Felipe VI has participated in some 80 investiture ceremonies in Latin America, according to the Spanish newspaper El País, He added that the king’s absence “in one of the most important countries in the Ibero-American community would not go unnoticed.”

“The king embarrassed Spain at Gustavo Petro’s inauguration and now he is not invited to Mexico

In 2022, at the inauguration of leftist Gabriel Boric in Chile, he criticized that the ceremony was delayed because Felipe VI The event arrived late, something that the Royal House attributed to a planning problem that was not the monarch’s responsibility. The Chilean government later retracted its decision.

That same year, at the inauguration of Gustavo Petro In Colombia, the monarch was criticized for not having risen to the sword of the liberator Simon Bolivar, as other guests did. Recalling this episode, the left-wing Spanish MP Ione Belarra, from the Podemos party, defended Mexico’s decision not to invite him.

“The king embarrassed Spain at the inauguration of Gustavo Petro And now he is not invited to Mexico,” he wrote on the social network X, stating that “the king is a problem for international relations based on respect.”

Spain and Mexico are united by powerful historical, human and economic ties, but during López Obrador’s term in office these ties have cooled.

The outgoing president twice declared a “pause” in relations with Spain, the former colonial power. When he came to power, Lopez Obradorfrom the same party as Sheinbaumdemanded from the King of Spain and the Pope an “apology” for the conquest and colonization (1521-1821) of Mexico. Madrid then avoided responding.

Spain It is the second country with the largest investments in Mexicobehind only USAand thousands of Spanish companies operate in Mexican territory, including BBVA and Santander, the main banks in the Mexican market.