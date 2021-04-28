The Selection meet your five rivals for the group stage of the Eurobasket 2022, which will be disputed September 1 to 18, in the draw to be held from 1:00 p.m. at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin and that can be followed on the FIBA ​​YouTube channel. Spain, as the European leader in the FIBA ​​ranking (and second in the world only surpassed by the United States), it will be head of series next to Serbia (2nd), Greece (3rd) and France (4th).

The 24 participants will be distributed in four groups of six selections (one per drum) for the dispute of the first phase. This will be divided into four different venues: Cologne (Germany), Milan (Italy), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Prague (Czech Republic).

The hosts they had the right to choose a partner federation to play in your group. Thus, Germany has included Lithuania; Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Estonia and Georgia, Turkey. The rest of the draw will have no other limitations.

The first four of each group will classify for the playoffs for the title (eighth, quarterfinal, semifinal and final), which will be played entirely in Berlin (Germany).