The pandemic led to an increase in spending in most advanced economies to mitigate its effects on households and companies, which triggered the deficit and public debt. And now that the light was beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has arrived, destroying the minimal progress that could begin to be made in fiscal matters this year. It is exposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its Fiscal Monitor published this Wednesday, where it advances its fiscal forecasts until 2027.

The organization defends the public support that most countries have given to their economies and notes that the way in which companies and families have come out of this crisis depends largely on the state aid that has been provided since 2020. «The pandemic It has had uneven effects on households, depending above all on the level of government support in each country,” the report says.

In some countries, disposable income grew due to the direct aid that governments gave to households, which offset the drop in income from economic activities, as in Canada or the United States. But the IMF explains that in other countries state support was provided indirectly through job retention mechanisms (such as ERTEs), which helped maintain wage income, as in Spain or Italy, the agency highlights.

In addition, the simulations carried out by the IMF suggest that in countries such as Spain, Italy, Belgium and the United Kingdom, fiscal support “substantially” reduced the economic shock derived from the pandemic and “has prevented an increase in inequality.”

But all this state support comes at a price, in this case in the form of skyrocketing public debt and deficits that are not expected to decline for several years. IMF data reveal that Spain will close the year with a deficit of 5.3%, above the Government forecast (5%). But the important thing about his forecasts is that this rate will not be reduced beyond 3.9% in five years, one point still above the level it had in 2019, before the pandemic broke out.

And something similar happens with debt. According to the IMF, Spain will close the year with a level of indebtedness over GDP of 116.4%, more than one point above the Government’s forecasts (115.1%). This very high level will not be reduced to more than 114.6% in 2027, much higher than the 95.5% with which it ended 2019.

Looking to the future, the agency expects that Spain will maintain spending on pensions for the next ten years (about 180,000 million euros a year, a third of all public spending), while they calculate that spending on health services will increase by 1% until 2030.