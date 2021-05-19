Spain will launch the first training platform in Europe in the field of battery manufacturing for electric vehicles. The so-called EBA250 Battery Academy will take its first steps in our country before expanding to other European countries. It will do so in collaboration with the School of Industrial Organization (EOI), and plans to train 150,000 workers in the next five years.

The Secretary General for Industry and SMEs, Raül Blanco, and Diego Pavía, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy, signed the agreement this Wednesday, in the presence of the Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic. Sefcovic, head of Prospectiva, is also in charge of the European Battery Alliance, a platform to promote the manufacture of batteries in Europe from which the training project derives, which will be called EBA 250BatteryAcademy.

“The EBA250 Battery Academy will take its first steps in Spain in a pioneering way thanks to this agreement with the Ministry of Industry,” said Pavía. The head of EIT InnoEnergy described the role of his organization as being entrusted by the European Commission to “coordinate the industrial dimension of the European Battery Alliance and develop specific initiatives to accelerate the development of the entire European value chain and make it more competitive ”.

Created in 2018, the EBA250 Battery Academy has more than 30 training courses, which will be integrated into the EOI training offer throughout the national territory.

It is estimated that in 2025 some 800,000 workers at the European level will have to be trained for the more than 70 industrial projects in the area of ​​batteries. Training in new skills will be key to maintaining employment in an automotive sector in full transformation, as described by Raül Blanco, Secretary General for Industry. “Keeping the job we now have may seem like a conservative goal, but it is ambitious. All activities have to be aimed at the requalification of professionals in the sector towards the new activities that they are going to develop and to form new profiles in areas such as data or the connected vehicle, ”he explained.

At the event, an agreement was also materialized between Correos and the Sevillian firm Scoobic to develop new last-mile transport solutions without emissions. The Sevillian firm, which will open its factory at the end of this year, expects to create up to a thousand jobs with the assembly of this type of vehicle. It is also one of the projects sponsored in Spain by EIT Innoenergy.

Others are the Nabatt battery cage assembly company, the Basque solid-state cell gigafactory project Basquevolt -which announced its intention to have a capacity of 10 gWh in 2026, after an investment of 882 million-, the Navarra plant of battery recycling BeePlanet Factory and the Infinity Lithium mining project, which wants to exploit, in Cáceres, the second largest lithium deposit in the European Union.