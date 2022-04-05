The decision is part of the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation.

The component shortage has affected the pace of technological production around the world, and the forecasts of various companies do not bode well: Nvidia, Intel and Sony, to name a few examples, foresaw that the situation would not improve in 2022. And, now that we are in the fifth month of the year, we can see that these declarations have been right in that it is very difficult to obtain the next generation consoles.

Spain is not going to lose the race for the most advanced technologyPedro SanchezThat is why many agents have begun to inject money into the production of material for the manufacture of consoles and other technological devices. AND Spain has not been left behind in this sense, since it has also announced an investment of 11,000 million euros in microchips and semiconductorsas reported Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister, at the opening of the economic forum ‘Wake Up, Spain!’ organized by the newspaper El Español.

This decision is part of the Strategic Projects for Recovery and Economic Transformationlocated within the framework of the Recovery Plan, and aims to take the country to a more privileged position in this sector: “Spain is not going to lose the race for the most advanced technologySanchez explained in his speech. “Quite the contrary, the Government of Spain wants our country to definitely be and to be at the forefront of industrial progress and also of technological progress.”

“And this strategic project, this PERTE, represents that great commitment that I would describe as ambitious,” continues the president of the government. “Why not say it, also bold, to attract important investments in the semiconductor industry and related new technologies, which will be key to achieving that long-awaited strategic autonomy, also at a European level”.

As is evident, the critical situation has led other agents in the sector to invest large sums of money in the semiconductor material production. This group also includes the technological giant Intelwhich has announced a plan in Europe to deal with the shortage of components with an economic injection of up to €80 billion.

