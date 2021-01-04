The Spanish futsal team will face Slovenia next Tuesday, February 2 at the pavilion of the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, in a match of the qualification phase for the European 2022.

It will be the third match for Fede Vidal’s team in group 6, since after beating Latvia on December 8 on the same stage 7-0, he will visit Switzerland on 29 this month.

Slovenia provisionally leads the group thanks to the 12-1 that it endorsed the Helvetians on December 8 in Lasko.

Spain clearly dominates the history of matches against the Slovenians, with thirteen victories, two draws and one defeat, which occurred four years ago in the ‘play off’ for the 2016 World Cup. La Roja fell 1-0, although they later won the return in Melilla with a 5-1 and acceded to the final phase.

The winners of the eight groups and the six best seconds are classified. The other two will play a play-off in November to complete the list of participants in the continental tournament that will take place in the Netherlands between February 9 and 6, 2022.