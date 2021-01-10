Neither the lukewarm start of the first two weeks of the vaccination campaign, nor the problems of five of the seven laboratories that will provide the doses to the EU, nor the lack of personnel from the autonomous communities have made the immunization schedule change one millimeter of the government. Salvador Illa this week has reiterated ad nauseam that Health still has to vaccinate between 15 and 20 million people between May and June and that by the end of summer 70% of the Spanish population will already be protected against the virus.

Illa insisted on Friday on her optimism – which no one in the health world outside her ministry shares. The head of Health was convinced that the disappointing start of the campaign is only due to lack of filming and that there will be no problem to increase the pace because the supply will skyrocket with the approval by the European Medicines Agency of two more vaccines , AstraZeneca from the University of Oxford and Janssen from Johnson & Johnson, which will join Pfizer / BionTech, the only one currently being inoculated in the EU, and Moderna, which will begin to be injected into the next days.

But the truth is that, as admitted by the Executive itself, there are no dates or guaranteed amounts of remittances from Astrazeneca and Janssen. And not only that: of the other three projects contracted by the EU (Curevac, Sanofi Pasteur / GSK and Novavax) there are no expectations that they can even reach the market before the summer to help the Government fulfill its promise.

A quarter of a million



The reality at the present time is that Spain, indeed, is guaranteed to receive 76 million injectables (60 from Pfizer and 16 from Moderna and enough to immunize 38 million people) of the 200 million it has already purchased through the EUBut the central executive, for the moment, is only assured of the weekly supply of about 470,000 doses at Pfizer and Moderna, an insufficient rate to meet government objectives.

For 70% of the population of Spain (32,900,000 people) to be immunized at the end of September, as the central Executive has guaranteed, 65,800,000 vials would have to be inoculated (both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need two dose to unfold its effects). That would mean the autonomous communities would have to inoculate daily (counting weekends and holidays) almost 244,000 doses, an average of 1.7 million injections per week. Or what is the same, it would be necessary to multiply by 3.5 the best vaccination rate achieved in these two weeks, which was last Friday when 70,653 new inoculations were notified.

Reaching almost a quarter of a million daily injections to achieve the country’s long-awaited herd immunity by the end of summer is a challenge that the Spanish health system has never faced. The only precedents are the other years of flu vaccination when 8 million doses were inoculated in three months. But that supposes a rate of 90,000 daily inoculations, almost three times less than those that would have to be administered to meet the objectives set by the Government in the campaign against the coronavirus.

Even so, the Executive insists that the national health system is sufficient to face this challenge with guarantees. In fact, Health has not seen favorably the initiatives of executives such as Madrid, Murcia or Catalonia to consider resorting to private external help in order to accelerate the rate of vaccination. Nor has Moncloa liked the offer of Margarita Robles – not consulted with Health – to mobilize a thousand health workers from the armed forces in the vaccination if the autonomous communities request it.

Only 37% of doses



So things, This second week of vaccination at the national level has been closed with the administration of only 37.4% of the 743,925 doses of Pfizer that have already been delivered. In 14 days of the campaign, 277,976 vials have been inoculated, a daily average of 19,855, twelve times less than what should be the “cruising rate” of which Illa speaks.

Even so, pessimism does not sink in Health, where They insist that what happened these two weeks is not representative because it has been the most difficult and several negative factors have joined: the start of an unprecedented and un-filmed campaign; the holidays of health personnel for Christmas; a particularly difficult ‘home’ vaccination in centers for the elderly; and the only availability of the Pfizer vaccine, with its well-known logistical problem due to the need for storage below negative 70 degrees.