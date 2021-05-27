The aging of the population is a reality throughout the world, but especially in Europe and particularly in Spain, where life expectancy is one of the highest on the planet and birth rates continue to decline. The General Director of Economy of the Bank of Spain, Óscar Arce, explained that an older society will directly affect consumption, investment, employment, productivity and wages and prices. Therefore, economic policies will have to adapt to this.

In the opening session of the forum organized this Thursday by the Age & Life Foundation, Arce emphasized that aging is the “greatest economic challenge” that we will face in Spain in the coming decades as it will affect “any relevant economic variable” . And although he valued the increase in life expectancy positively, he recalled that from an economic point of view “we must act without delay” to face the challenges it entails.

Spain will be the country in Europe with the highest dependency ratio in 2050. The Director of the Economy pointed out that the increase in the population over 65 years of age in Spain “is unparalleled” in the history of our country. Thus, from 1960 to 2010 there has been an increase of 12% in this population, but until 2060 the increase will be 34%, three times more. In other words, where there is now one pensioner for every three people of working age, in a few years there will be two for every three.

Therefore, the Bank of Spain ensures that aging will have a direct effect on potential growth due to lower employment and innovation rates. “It will have a negative impact on economic growth,” they point out. Specific changes will occur, such as an increase in the savings rate, because as the population knows that they will live longer, their savings will increase, in addition to uncertainty about future pensions. This increase in saving will drive down interest rates, which will have a direct effect even on European monetary policy.

Of course, all this will have an impact on pension spending, which already has a “very high pressure” due to its “difficult income-expense ratio”, highlights Arce, who also recalls that those who are joining the public pension system each instead they do it with higher payrolls. Likewise, there will be a need to increase spending on dependency and on the health system. The European Commission estimates that until 2050 Spain will need to increase the spending associated with this by up to 2 points of GDP.