Spain is not a benchmark in artificial intelligence right now, but it will be a pioneer country in having its own agency dedicated to artificial intelligence. It will be called AESIA and we have learned more about it thanks to a parliamentary response from the Government.

The agency, which will be directed by Ignasi Belda and will be based in La Coruña, will begin to investigate abuses of artificial intelligence in February 2025 and will be able to apply sanctions autonomously in August of next year.

The Spanish Agency for the Supervision of Artificial Intelligence (AESIA), It will start with an initial team of 80 people.

Spain has traditionally been a recipient of technology rather than a creator. Although it has leading universities and research institutions, The resources allocated to R&D compared to powers such as Germany, France or the United States are still limited. In this scenario, the creation of AESIA in A Coruña has a double objective: to develop a national AI strategy and to do so from a region that has historically been outside the global technological radar.

The decision to locate the headquarters in Galicia makes an interesting reading. On the one hand, it decentralizes large institutions, usually concentrated in Madrid or Barcelona.

80 employees and a symbolic headquarters

AESIA will have an initial team of 80 workers in the La Terraza building, a historic space temporarily provided by the A Coruña City Council. Although small compared to other international agencies, The team reflects a commitment to attract talent specialized in AI, technology regulations and disclosure.

According to government sources, the team’s profile will include everything from analysts to specialists in ethics and technological risks. The objective is not only to supervise the application of European AI regulations, but also to promote responsible use of this technology in companies and organizations.

Regulating to move forward: the functions of AESIA

AESIA will play a crucial role in overseeing compliance with European AI regulations. Starting in February 2025, it will begin to inspect prohibited practices, and from August it will assume sanctioning powers. This includes regulating the use of algorithms in sensitive areas such as healthcare, justice and employment.

The approach is not just punitive. AESIA also seeks to be an engine of development, offering support to startups and SMEs to experiment with regulated and safe environments. This balance between supervision and promotion could be key to attracting international projects.

The impact in Galicia and Spain

The choice of A Coruña as the headquarters presents opportunities for Galicia, from attract investment to position itself as a relevant player on the technological map. In addition, it could inspire other communities to bet on technological innovation. However, the success of this initiative will depend on AESIA achieving visibility and concrete results in its first years.