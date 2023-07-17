Spain faces the last week before next Sunday’s elections (23) with parties focusing on undecided voters, who can reach 20% of the total, and on the 2.6 million requests for postal votes from Spaniards, which will be in an unusual vacation period. Almost 37.5 million citizens of the country are summoned to the polls to choose between, as polls suggest, a left-wing bloc or a right-wing bloc.

The Spaniards will decide whether to continue to be governed by the Socialist Party (PSOE), of current President Pedro Sánchez – with the almost certain and necessary support of the left-wing Sumar coalition, of Yolanda Díaz –, or whether to place their trust in the conservative Popular Party, of the candidate Alberto Núñez Feijoo. The caption must have the support of the right-wing Vox party.

With an eye on the undecided

The president of the government and socialist candidate, Pedro Sánchez, defended this Sunday his administration and the improvement of coexistence in Catalonia during a rally in Barcelona, ​​in which he asked for the vote of women, young people and the undecided in favor of “a Spain that moves forward united in its diversity”.

For his part, the PP candidate defended, this Sunday (16), the fight for an objective: the twenty seats at stake in 18 provinces that are decisive for the seats not going to the PSOE due to the dispersion of votes. Feijóo encouraged the population to vote, warning that “abstention is a vote for (Pedro) Sánchez to stay.”

Featured mail vote

Voting by mail has become one of the protagonists of this week’s elections, with millions of Spaniards on vacation and the public company’s offices bolstered with servers working longer shifts and on weekends.

Several leaders have drawn attention to this and to the possibility that voters may not receive their votes on time. Among them, the leader of the Popular Party, who questioned the efficiency of the system, which led to a crossfire of accusations that continues to this day.

To guarantee the vote, the postal service kept open this Sunday all agencies in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as those in the most tourist destinations, to facilitate the delivery of voting documentation by mail and its issuance, whose deadline ends on Thursday. fair (20).