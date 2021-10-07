Video games give us hours and hours of fun, however, it is not a cheap hobby and even less today, where a new title of PS5 or Series X | S it can amount to 1,800 pesos, and that for the standard edition. Well, as part of a new initiative, the government of Spain It will give a financial bonus to young people of 18 years to continue enjoying this hobby, and many others.

As of 2022, the government of Spain will offer a cultural bonus of € 400 euros to all young people who turn 18 years old. Pedro Sánchez, president of this country, mentioned that he will allocate little more than € 200 million euros for this initiative, which aims to reactivate cultural activity in Spain after the impact caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Spanish media Vozpopuli, videogames are considered a cultural activity in Spain, which is why they fall within the uses of said voucher. Of course, it will also be possible to spend it on “the consumption of any type of artistic and scenic activity, such as cinema, dance, and music.” Sanchez.

Editor’s note: Who wouldn’t want free money to spend on video games? Obviously it is a very good initiative by the Spanish government, however, it is also important to emphasize that it not only applies to this medium, since as its president mentions, any type of cultural activity participates. What would you spend all this money on? Let me know in the comments.

Via: Vozpopuli