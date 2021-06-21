by Joan Faus

BARCELONA (Reuters) – The Spanish government plans on Tuesday to pardon the nine leaders imprisoned after Catalonia’s failed independence attempt in 2017, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Monday.

With the pardons, which the cabinet has yet to approve at its weekly meeting, Sánchez intends to ease tensions in the northeastern region of the country and resume negotiations between the central government and Catalan authorities.

“The confrontation did not solve any problem,” the prime minister said in a speech at Barcelona’s iconic opera house during an event attended by some 300 members of Catalonia’s civil society.

“To reach an agreement, someone has to take the first step,” he said. “The Spanish government will take this first step now.”

Opinion polls show that around 60% of Spaniards, in addition to opposition parties, are against the release of the nine politicians and activists who were arrested in 2019 for their role in the chaotic and sometimes violent events that triggered the biggest political crisis in the country. country in decades.

