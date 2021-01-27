Spain does not get off the fight for medals. The Hispanics gave the stature in Cairo against the current world runner-up. The national team shone in a first half in which they passed over Norway. After the break, with a bad start to the second half, Spain knew how to hold on to a rival who launched the comeback with more momentum than success. The freshness that the rotations have given allowed them to take a quarter-final cross in which the great day of the goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales It was key for Jordi Ribera’s team to take over the game with all its merit. The powerful Denmark already awaits the Spanish in a semifinal that will be very tough again.

It was the moment of truth between two of the favorites to be on the podium. But one of them had to stay on the road to the medals. The Hispanics, who had gone from less to more in the Egyptian event, against the national team that has the possibly best player in world handball, the left back Sander sagosen, a true European champion in the ranks of German Kiel. The Nordics faced the match in front of their black beast. They had only won one official competition match in the last 17 games between the two teams. The last time was in 1997. A meeting that could perfectly be a final of any international competition and that measured two of the best European teams.

Spain started better than its rival. With a very successful Corrales under sticks, the 5: 1 Spanish with the eldest of the Dujshebaevs as advance it generated certain doubts. That allowed Jordi Ribera’s men to go away with three goals (6-3). The work of Marchán in the six meters was superb, a pain for the rival defense in the opening section of the game.

31

Spain Corrales (19 stops), Ángel Fernández (5), Álex Dujshebaev (8), Entrerríos (1), Solé (3, 2p), Cañellas, Marchán (6) -starting team-, Morros, Daniel Dujshebaev (6), Maqueda (4), Sarmiento (1), Guardiola, Aleix Gómez (1), Figueras and Pérez de Vargas. 26

Norway Bergerud (14 stops), Sagosen (4, 1p), Overby (2), Jundal (6), Bjornsen, O’Sullivan (3), Reinkind -starting team-, Myrhol (3), Johannenssen (4), Tonnensen, Solstad, Tangen (1) and Saeveras (1 stop). marker: 3-2, 6-5, 9-7, 12-8, 16-10, 21-15 (rest); 21-17, 23-20, 26-22, 27-23, 29-24 and 31-26. referees: Nachevski and Nikolov (Macedonia) excluded Guardiola and Maqueda (2) from the Spanish side, and Overby, Reinkind and Solstad from Norway. incidents: Handball World Cup quarter-final match held in Cairo.

But Norway reacted. The Hispanics had a few minutes of disconnection that caused the Nordic team to equalize in the electronic after returning a partial of 0-3. Time-out quickly requested by the Spanish coach. Spain found a remedy and it was the one that now returned a 3-0 run. Hispanics seemed to find themselves more comfortable as the minutes passed. The defense worked, the goal too and in attack he had no major problems finding the goal.

The difference was getting fatter both. Spain shone and Norway did not hit the key. In addition, to finish complicating the life of the Nordic team, Sagosen had physical problems that forced him a few minutes later to take the path of the changing rooms in the company of the assists. Jordi Ribera’s team returned to 6: 0 with the entry of Gideon and Maqueda. The left-handed winger was inspired, and with four goals from his powerful shot, he became a nightmare for the permeable Norwegian defense, especially in their central zone. The Spanish income reached six goals (16-10, min. 25). The dosage of minutes that has given the Hispanics such a good result in recent tournaments served to go on the scoreboard against a Norway with players with more minutes on the court and not so fresh. The Spanish team went six goals up (21-15) at halftime with a great goal from Álex Dujshebaev to put the finishing touch on the first thirty minutes to frame.

Bad Spanish start in the second half. The Norwegians endorsed a 0-3 start that triggered the alarms. Ribera had to call a timeout to cool down the Norwegian reaction, seen by their star Sagosen from the bench. 21-18. It took Spain almost six minutes to score through Áleix Gómez. There was not the freshness of the first half and the national team began to suffer as it had not done until that moment. Thanks to the Corrales stops and the good work in the six meters of Ruben Marchán. The difference was three to four goals. Corrales continued with his festival of interventions.

Norway went with everything to come back and went on to play with seven outfield players. In desperation, with Sagosen on the bench, the Nordic team burned its last ships. Bergerud started to stop and the Spanish team was more stuck in attack. It was not a cartoon of the first part, but Jordi Ribera’s team knew how to swim and put away their clothes to avoid a scare in a match that they had controlled but did not know how to finish. In the end, a 31-26 that leads the Hispanics to the battles for the medals after defeating an entire world runner-up. Key the great meeting of Rodrigo Corrales (19 stops) and a choral game in which the work in the pivot of a colossus called Rubén Marchán shone and the offensive quality of a Alex Dujshebaev that he was the best gunner of his team with 8 targets, some of them characteristic of his enormous quality.