The Spanish Justice agreed on Wednesday the extradition to the United States of John mcafee, creator of the famous antivirus, for alleged tax evasion having allegedly concealed high income between 2016 and 2018.

In the resolution of the Spanish National Court, the green light was given to the delivery of McAfee by the facts relating to the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, but not for those corresponding to 2014 and 2015, for which also the American Justice demanded him, since in Spain they would be constitutive in any case of administrative infraction.

Justice grants three days to appeal the decision but sources from the legal sector assure that, regardless of what happens, you will almost certainly be extradited to your country.

Contrary to the defense thesis, the court rules out that there are indications of “persecution motivated by political, ideological or similar reasons” since, “beyond the verbal allegations” of McAfee, no “revealing indication” has been provided that he may be subjected to it.

McAfee, on whom a second request for extradition from the United States weighs, He was arrested last October at the El Prat airport in Barcelona, ​​when he was preparing to take a flight to Estambul (Turkey) and has been in preventive detention since then.

After the court has also rejected his last request for release on the grounds that the “risk of flight continues to be evident” and that it does not have “any appreciable signs of roots”.

Tax debt



During the extradition hearing, the businessman, whose tax debt the United States rises to more than four million dollarsHe claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes” and said he was the victim of political persecution for having denounced corruption in the tax agency.

The North American justice emphasizes that McAfee did not report on the earnings obtained in cryptocurrencies, nor those products that he paid with cryptocurrencies or the sale of the rights to the documentary about the story of his life, among other things.

His lawyer, Javier Villalba, then assured on his departure from the National Court that his client He “feels bad” being in pretrial detention at an advanced age.

“There is no supporting evidence that such a thing could be happening”, responds the Spanish National Court, which adds that the claim “it has protection in a crime against the public finances -tax evasion- “and that the requirements to agree to it concur.

The businessman stated that He decided to go into politics and participated in the primaries of the libertarian party, “a radical and very minority political party -according to his own manifestations-, in which he was not even elected as a candidate.“, says the Spanish court, which does not see an” obvious link “in this with the extradition request.

Nor does he see credited “political activism or of any kind that has been repressed” or that it “poses any kind of danger to the interests” of the United States.

It also maintains that the allegations regarding the state of health of McAfee, 75, “lack any potentiality” in terms of the origin of the delivery and does not accept his request for annulment of proceedings to give the opportunity to the United Kingdom, a country of the one who is also a national, to request his extradition, something that will be valued “when appropriate”.

A controversial character



He promised to eat his own penis. Photo: AFP

The faith he placed in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, led John McAfee to make an unusual and extravagant bet three years ago. Through your Twitter profile said he was going to eat his own penis live on national television if the digital currency did not reach a million dollars by the end of 2020.

The first bet was that it was going to cost $ 500,000 each, but it was for more. So on July 17, 2017, he responded to a tweet from the user @__MagUra__ who asked him if he was sure that in the next few years a single Bitcoin would be worth half a million dollars.

With information from agencies.

