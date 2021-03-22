Spain will shortly begin to use the AstraZeneca vaccine with people up to 65 years of age. The Vaccine Report of the Public Health Commission agreed this morning, after three days of study, to propose to the communities to extend the age range from the current 55 years to 65. According to all the sources consulted, the Interterritorial Council of this Monday it will give the green light to this extension, which had been repeatedly requested by medical groups and by communities such as Madrid, Catalonia or Andalusia.

The commission, in addition, in its last meeting this Monday gave the green light to the decision of the department headed by Carolina Darias to resume vaccination with the Anglo-Swedish formula next Wednesday and do it preferentially with professionals such as teachers, policemen or firefighters. of the group between 55 and 65 years old, who until now had been unprotected despite the fact that given their age they are at greater risk than other workers between 40 and 55 years old who were being immunized.

The Public Health Commission also agreed that later on the opportunity to remove the age limit for this AstraZeneca vaccine will be studied if scientific evidence confirms, as the laboratory maintains, that it affirms that it is just as effective also above 65 years. Precisely this Monday, the Anglo-Swedish company presented a study that maintains that its prophylaxis is 80 percent effective in people over 65, according to the phase III trial that AstraZeneca has carried out in the United States. According to this work, the vaccine demonstrated a statistically significant 79 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic covid-19 and 100 percent efficacy in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.