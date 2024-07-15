The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued this Monday your first news note so far this summer to warn of an episode of very high temperatures on the Peninsula, although, at the moment, it is too early to determine whether it will be the first heat wave of a summer that was forecast to be very torrid and that, at the moment, is threatening but not pressing. The episode of intense heat will begin next Wednesday, when 38° will be installed in a generalized way on the thermometers, with up to 40°-42° in the valleys of the Guadiana, the Tajo and the Ebro and even 42°-44° in the Guadalquivir. Only the northwest of the peninsula will be spared from this situation and, a priori, The worst day will be Friday, although Aemet does not foresee the end of the episode.

The cause is the same as always in these cases: a “large anticyclone at medium and high levels, currently located in the interior of Algeria”, which will intensify from Wednesday and spread westwards over the following days, explains Aemet. From this position, it will induce a southerly flow, which in turn will introduce “a very warm, dry and stable air mass” over the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The presence of this air mass, combined with the local heat due to the high atmospheric stability, will cause “a generalised and progressive rise in temperatures in a large part of the peninsular area, mainly between Thursday and the weekend”. It will not be the heat typical of this time of year, but rather “thermal values ​​higher than usual at this time of year, except in the north-west of the peninsula, where there will be a cooler Atlantic flow”.

The most affected areas, the agency details, will be the southern half and the northeastern quadrant of the Peninsula, where it is expected that, “in a fairly generalised way, temperatures will exceed 38°”. The worst part will be borne by areas of the valleys of the Guadiana, the Tajo and the Ebro, where temperatures will reach 40°-42°, and the valley of the Guadalquivir, where temperatures may even reach 42°-44°. Temperatures will also be high in the northern plateau, although less intensely, with 36° and, occasionally, 38°.

It will be hot during the day, but also at night. Thus, minimum temperatures will also be high and will not fall below 24°, a tropical night bordering on a torrid night, in large areas of the southeast and, more occasionally, in other areas of the southern half of the peninsula, on Friday and Saturday. In addition, there will be the entry of suspended dust from North Africa, which will affect large areas of the south and center of the peninsula from Wednesday onwards.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The peak day will be Friday 19th and, for Saturday, Aemet considers it likely that there will be a relief in the form of a drop in temperature on the Atlantic side and, above all, in the north of the peninsula, but temperatures will still be quite high, especially in the southeast, where there will even be a new turn of the screw due to the westerly wind.

From Sunday onwards, it is not known what may happen and, therefore, when the episode will end either. “With the current information, it is likely that temperatures will remain high, at least until the middle of next week, but closer to normal values ​​for this time of year,” concludes Aemet, which, for the moment, is not talking about a heat wave, for which at least three days of extreme heat are required in large areas of the territory. Of these three thresholds, two have been exceeded today, the duration and the extent, so it remains to be seen whether the intensity will also be exceeded.

As for the notices, as they are activated three days in advance, At the moment only those of Wednesday are knownwhen Andalusia will be under orange alert, the second of a scale of three, which will be yellow, the minimum, in Castilla-La Mancha and the Community of Madrid. In addition to this meteorological traffic light, there is a daily health traffic light also with three colors, health alerts that in many cases do not coincide with meteorological alerts, since what they contemplate are the temperatures from which mortality increases in a statistically significant way in an area and the forecast of the duration of heat waves.

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.