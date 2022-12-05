Spain will once again have an ambassador in Venezuela after more than two years in which the highest representative of Spain in Caracas has been a charge d’affaires, a second level on the diplomatic scale. According to diplomatic sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering proposing to the Council of Ministers, the only body qualified to do so, to elevate the current Chargé d’Affaires, Ramón Santos, to the category of ambassador. The decision would respond, according to the same sources, to the new dynamics opened by the resumption of negotiations in Mexico between the Nicolás Maduro regime and the opposition, suspended since October 2021.

Spain has not had an ambassador in Caracas since, in November 2020, the diplomat Jesús Silva, who provided protection at his official residence to the opposition leader Leopoldo López, ceased to serve. He was replaced by Juan Fernández Trigo, former ambassador to Cuba, but as charge d’affaires, which did not require requesting the placet or presenting credentials to the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro. With this gesture, Spain made it clear that, like the rest of the international community, it did not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro as head of state, given the fraudulent nature of the 2018 elections, while supporting the so-called interim president, Juan Guaidó, appointed by the Venezuelan Assembly, controlled by the opposition. When Fernández Trigo was appointed Secretary of State for Ibero-America, in July 2021, Ramón Santos replaced him, also as Chargé d’Affaires, although Foreign Affairs did ask for Maduro’s approval, without being obliged to do so.

Now the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, considers that if the decision to withdraw the ambassador made sense at the time as a way of putting pressure on the Venezuelan government to negotiate with the opposition, it has ceased to do so; Well, on the one hand, it limits the dialogue capacity of the Spanish legation in Caracas and, on the other, the dialogue that was sought has already been opened.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, published on the 26th, Albares pointed out that the ambassador’s withdrawal “was a political gesture that was taken to promote certain conditions. If those conditions, which are those of the dialogue between Venezuelans, that they take their destiny into their hands and decide the best way to advance along the democratic path, occur,” he added, “of course it is a decision that is perfectly capable of being reversed. . Spain does not want to see itself without an ambassador in a sister country in Latin America, nor in Venezuela, nor in any other”. Asked what signal the Maduro regime should give for diplomatic relations to be fully normalized, Albares replied: “For the dialogue to start, as designed in Mexico, would be a very good sign.”

On the same day that the interview was published, the delegations of the Chavista regime and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico, with the announcement of an agreement, secretly negotiated during the previous months, to unlock at least 3,000 million dollars from the Venezuelan State , deposited in foreign banks, with the aim of allocating them to a humanitarian aid program for the population controlled, at least in part, by the UN. In parallel, the Biden Administration announced a partial lifting of the sanctions on Caracas by granting a temporary license to the oil company Chevron to return to operating in the country, while the sanctions on Russia and Iran are maintained. On November 11, the head of Spanish diplomacy had met with negotiators from the ruling party and the Venezuelan opposition at the Spanish Embassy in Paris and had offered them the good offices of the Sánchez government to facilitate the negotiation.

The full normalization of diplomatic relations with the Maduro regime is not, however, a peaceful matter in the EU. Most of the European countries and the Union’s External Action Service itself have demoted their representative in Caracas to the status of chargé d’affaires as they took over from the 2018 elections. The exception has been France, that it has not changed its ambassador in these years and has ignored the problem of who to replace it with; and Portugal, which last March appointed ambassador to Venezuela. Official television broadcast the presentation of credentials of the new Portuguese ambassador to Maduro as a diplomatic boost.

Community sources assure that there is no consensus among the EU countries to normalize relations with Caracas, given the frontal opposition of countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The question is whether Spain will act as a leader in a path that the other European countries will end up following in the medium term or if it will remain isolated in one matter, the policy towards Latin America, in which it has been the political benchmark for Europe. Experts consider that it will depend, to a large extent, on the direction of the negotiations in Mexico which, once the humanitarian issues have been agreed, have now entered the bone: the conditions for holding truly free and transparent elections, scheduled for 2024.