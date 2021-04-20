Sánchez will announce the delivery of prophylaxis this Wednesday during the Ibero-American Summit in Andorra A doctor protests in Mexico City over the shortage of vaccines / EFE

Spain will deliver consignments of vaccines against covid-19 to Latin America as soon as the health emergency allows it and there begins to be stability in the supply already have a certain surplus of prophylaxis, a situation that Health believes could occur from the summer.

Pedro Sánchez will announce Spain’s commitment this Wednesday, which will coordinate with the EU’s plans to donate prophylaxis to less developed countries, during the XXVII Ibero-American Summit, held in a blended format in Andorra, with Spain, Portugal, Andorra, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala present and the rest in person.

This meeting will be the first forum in which Ibero-American leaders meet since the pandemic began and the summit will focus on vaccines and ways to ensure universal access to prophylaxis by the most disadvantaged countries of the American continent.