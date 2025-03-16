The episode of rain that has spread throughout Spain since the beginning of this March will continue this Monday with Laurence Borrasca and will last for three more weeks, when large areas of Spain will be under the umbrella.

The prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) for the next three weeks indicates that the week of March 17 to 23 are expected generalized rains throughout the peninsula except the Cantabrian area.

The first of the deep Atlantic storms that will affect many places in Spain His name Laurenceappointed by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere (IPMA). It is the twelfth storm of high impact this season 2024-2025.

In addition, next week, which will pass on horseback between winter and spring (This station will premiere on the morning of Thursday, March 20), There will be higher than normal temperatures especially in the Cantabrian areaalthough also in the southern third.

The week of March 24 to 30 could bring more habitual rains In the northern peninsular half and areas of the South Plateau, with normal temperatures for the time of year.

And the week of April 31 to 6 would be Water passed throughout the country except areas of the southeast peninsular and the Western Islands of the Canary Islands, and with temperatures of that period of the year.

Snow in the north

The snowfall and cold, especially in the northern halfthey will activate this Sunday alerts in six communities

Specifically, the Nevada forecast will put in yellow alert to the provinces of Teruel, Ávila, Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Madrid, La Rioja, Cuenca, Guadalajara -wrage in which The alert has risen to orange-, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida, while the three aforementioned provinces of Catalonia with Huesca will have the addition of being at risk by the cold, which will result in especially notable frosts in the Pyrenean area.

In a broader plane, the organism has planned a Situation of instability in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands with predominance of cloudy skies and weak rainfall, affecting most of the center and half a peninsular and, later, the peninsular northeast.

The key will pass through the peninsular northern half, where snowfalls are expected, leaving important accumulated in the central system, Iberian system, north plateau, Alcarria de Guadalajara and later in Pyrenees; In fact, they have estimated that the snow level will be around 600/900 meters in the northern third, 900/1,200 meters in the center and 1,200/1,500 meters in the southeast.

Regarding the minimum, Aemet has put the focus on which, with temperatures slightly below 0º degreesweak frosts will be given in most interiors of the northern peninsular half, northeast of the southern plateau and in high areas of the southeast, while they will be moderate in mountain environments of the northern half, becoming strong in Pyrenees.

Incidence of wind

About the windsthe forecast is that they blow from the north and northeast in the Cantabrian and Peninsular Northwest, with section in Ampurdán and predominance of the winds of the west and southwest in the rest.

At the same time, winds are expected moderate with the possibility of some strong interval in coastlines of Galicia, Alborán and Ampurdán, while they are foreseen in general in the rest.

For the Canarian archipelagoAemet has advanced that a stable time is expected, with little cloudy or clear skies, as well as soft winds of southern and west components.