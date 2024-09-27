Spain will continue without recognizing Edmundo González as president of Venezuela while waiting for the will expressed by Venezuelans at the polls to triumph. a position that the Spanish Government emphasizes is the unitary position of the European Union.

The Spanish position was ratified this Friday in New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, in a press conference to take stock of the series of meetings and events that he has attended on the occasion of the High Level Week of the UN.

Among those meetings there was one with the Venezuelan vice chancellor, Ránder Peña, in which he demanded that Spain can provide consular access to the two Spaniards detained in Venezuela, José María Basoa and Andrés Martínez Adarmeas well as that the specific charges against them be communicated.

“Let no one have any doubt that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and I personally will not spare any effort until these two compatriots unjustly detained in Venezuela are where they always had to be, free and with their families,” he added before. to insist that their situation is “unacceptable.”

Albares also participated in a meeting sponsored by the United States and Argentina and attended by 32 countries to analyze the situation in Venezuela and after which those gathered signed a statement in which they refer to Edmundo González as the person who won “the majority of votes”, according to “publicly available electoral records”.

When asked if it would not be logical that this would imply that the signatory countries recognize González as president, Albares said that none of those present at the meeting defended that recognition.

He did highlight that what is reflected in the signed statement is that everyone wants “the will democratically expressed by Venezuelans to triumph” and showed his pessimism at the possibility that the Government of Nicolás Maduro, as the international community is demanding, make the electoral records public.

The minister assured that Spain had a very important participation in that meeting, in which the main European countries and the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, were present.

Albares recalled that The EU has a “clear and known” common position on Venezuela and that has been led by Spain.

“We may have different visions about Venezuela, but we all agree that it is the democratically expressed will of Venezuelans that has to advance,” he added.

And that he stressed that it has to be achieved through dialogue and negotiation, peacefully and seeking a solution “that has to be between Venezuelans and in Venezuela, because it cannot be imposed from outside.”