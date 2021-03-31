The North African country canceled all flights with Spain and France on Tuesday to curb the spread of covid-19 Arrival of travelers to Madrid from Casablanca this Tuesday. / EP

The spanish government will charter a ferry from Tangier to Algeciras this Sunday to repatriate national tourists trapped in Morocco after the North African country has suspended, without a resumption date, all flights with Spain and France to curb COVID-19 infections. Approximately 3,000 Spaniards are on vacation in Morocco.

The Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, said today that the Government “always” will help Spaniards who are abroad, but has also asked citizens to be “tremendously responsible” in their travels. “In these moments of so much uncertainty at the borders and in the conditions of access to other countries, it is best to refrain from traveling, that is the most prudent”, has underlined in Onda Cero.

Rabat announced the suspension as of last Tuesday of all flights with Spain and France to contain the spread of covid-19.