The result of Sunday’s elections reinforces the independence movement: obtained more than 50 percent of the votes, a goal that sovereignist parties had imposed to pressure with their will to separate Catalonia from the rest of Spain.

“We do not renounce any democratic path for the exercise of the right to self-determination. We believe that now there is a possibility of reaching a broad agreement in Catalonia in favor of this exercise of the right of self-determination and of transferring it to a negotiating table with the state government, ”he told Clarion days before the elections Pere Aragonès, current acting vice president of the Catalan government and the most voted independentista on Sunday.

A day after the elections, Aragonès already stated that in the coming weeks think “ask a referendum to Madrid”.

The triumph of Aragonès, who is a member of the Republican Esquerra of Catalonia (ERC) and obtained 21.30 percent of the votes, implies a change of scepter within the independence movement that, until now, had been in the hands of Junts per Catalunya (JuntsXCat), the party of former president Carles Puigdemont, a refugee in Belgium since he unilaterally declared the independence of Catalonia in 2017 to avoid the Spanish Justice.

Esquerra, led by Oriol Junqueras – vice president of Puigdemont and partner in that separatist adventure of 2017 for which he preferred to stay in Spain, go to prison and serve the 13-year sentence he is serving-, He opts for the path of dialogue and negotiation.

“The referendum of self-determination that we want is a question of political will. It is not a legal impediment ”, Aragonès replied to Clarion when this newspaper asked him how he planned to hold a referendum on self-determination in Catalonia by constitutional means.

Laura Borràs, the candidate of the other great independence force -Junts per Catalunya-, promised that if on Sunday sovereignty achieved a 50 percent majority at the polls -as it did- she would resurrect the unilateral declaration of independence which was signed and voted in the Catalan Parliament on October 27, 2017 and for which the Puigdemont government was dismissed and Catalonia intervened.

However, Borràs was behind Aragonès with 20.04 percent of the votes and must wait for his partner in this marriage of convenience that is the independence movement to move chips first.

Talks

But although separatism grew in votes and in the number of deputies that it will be able to seat in Parliament, none of the nine political forces that presented themselves got to gather enough votes as to reach the 68 seats that must be added to obtain the majority of the Catalan Parliament, made up of 135 seats.

Salvador Illa, the former Minister of Health of Spain who stepped down from the management of the pandemic to run for president of Catalonia for the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), was the winner of the election night: the anti-independentista won the 23rd, 04 percent of the votes that translate into 33 seats in the Parliament, the same number of deputies that correspond to Esquerra.

Both heads of the list, Illa (PSC) and Aragonès (ERC), have already anticipated that they will present themselves for an investiture debate.

The one who has it most difficult is the Catalan socialist, who could only reissue the governing coalition of Pedro Sánchez -PSOE-Unidas Podemos- with the party that represents Podemos in Catalonia, En Comú Podem, which kept the 8 seats it already had in the Catalan Parliament. But even so the accounts do not close.

For Esquerra, for his part, it would not cost him to add his 33 deputies to the 32 of the Junts plus the 9 of the CUP, the separatist anti-system party, to exceed the 68 seats of the parliamentary majority.

Catalonia now has twenty days To form that Parliament before which the candidate who is running for President of the Generalitat must gather support: the new Parliament must be formed before March 12.

From that date, there are ten days to convene the investiture session, which could be, at the last day, March 26.

The calendar of the Catalan puzzle indicates that, if it fails to appoint a president, the Parliament It has two months to propose new candidates and try to invest in who will preside over the regional autonomous government.

That term would expire on May 26: if Catalonia reaches that day without a president, Parliament will automatically dissolve and elections will have to be repeated in July.

PB