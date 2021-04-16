Those responsible for the Ministry of Health are convinced that by the end of next May all those over 60 years of age could be vaccinated with the full schedule (either one or two doses), as long as Janssen’s held remittances can be released after the six cases of strange thrombi detected among women between 18 and 48 years in the United States.

Reports from the department headed by Carolina Darias suggest that the continuous non-compliance with the delivery deadlines of the other adenovirus prophylaxis, AstraZeneca, which this week has only delivered 139,000 injectables (half of what was already reduced) would not influence the objective that before summer all retirees in Spain were fully immunized and with access to the digital certificate as of June to begin to reactivate the tourism sector.

The latest documents they handle in the Public Health Commission’s Vaccine Report and in the ministry itself remain optimistic despite the setbacks this week with Janssen on account of the paralysis of inoculations in the United States and the reduction of supplies of AstraZeneca. And it is that the Darias team already has confirmation that next week Spain will beat its record with the arrival of two million doses (1.2 million from Pfizer, 300,000 from moderate and 278,000 from AstraZeneca.

According to the Government’s calculations, also this next week – with at least a dozen days late – at least the first formula should be inoculated to practically all of the 2.8 million Spaniards over 80 years of age. According to their estimates, that most vulnerable age group will be fully protected with the full pattern at some point in the beginning of next month.

With this concern resolved, the campaign will focus on the following cohorts, those aged 60 to 80 years, with the objective that these 10.9 million Spaniards are fully immunized. Pfizer / BionTech, according to these plans, will continue to be the axis on which the vaccination campaign of these groups pivots (as it has been for days with those over 70), since practically all of the 1 2 million doses that will arrive per week during this quarter will be destined for these cohorts. The 5 million injectables that this German-American consortium has announced that it will advance in the spring of its shipments scheduled for summer are also expected to be used in this older population.

But while Pfizer will be the center, Health is confident that it will be able to immunize at once (with a single dose) about 1.5 million people between 70 and 79 years between April and May with the Janssen prophylaxis. And it is that the Conference believes that this same April the vaccination with paralyzed prophylaxis will begin, after the EMA endorses its safety next week. Johnsson & Johnsson vaccine delivery plans remain unchanged in Health documents: 300,000 doses in April, 1.3 million in May and 3.9 million in June.

However, if the schedule for Darias’ team is fulfilled, Spain is going to have a problem. The almost 4 million doses that will arrive in June, with the immunized population under 60 years of age, will have to be ‘kept in a drawer’, since the current protocol fixes their inoculation only between 70 and 79 years and, after chapters of thrombi in people under 45 years of age, it is possible that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the Conference itself may object to its use below 60, as has already happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This vaccine, that of AstraZeneca, in the Health documents appears marked by asterisks in future plans, given that the British laboratory does not provide forecasts and, when it does, does not comply with them, according to the Health Commission. . Although the Conference has authorized its use between the ages of 60 and 69, in addition to the lack of provisions, the experts believe that part of the future remittances may have to be used in the event that the Commission authorizes inoculating the second dose to the 2.1 million essential workers under the age of 65 who have only received the first dose and who were denied the second after the more than two hundred cases of embolisms detected among people inoculated with the Oxford University prophylaxis. The Presentation has been given until the end of the month to decide what to do with these people: second dose of AstraZeneca; puncture of another trademark; leave them with a single inoculation and with only 70% protection; or let those interested choose whether to re-inoculate with AstraZeneca or not.

In that vaccination campaign until the 60s, it will not play a crucial role either, according to forecasts, Moderna, which since the campaign began has only delivered 1.3 million of its compound. Compared to the more than 3 million older people who are already fully protected with Pfizer, those immunized with the full regimen with Moderna are only around 180,000.