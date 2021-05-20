Students in a public school in Catalonia. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

Education is the biggest challenge until 2050. This was assured this Thursday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the presentation of the report Spain 2050, in which different experts have drawn the challenges that the country must face in order to keep up with its European partners. Inside of the educational chapter, the most significant thing is how Spain will face the loss of 800,000 students (from three to 15 years old) in the next 30 years, a “great opportunity”, according to Sánchez, to reach the expenditure per student in countries like Denmark without the need for increase current public spending too much.

According to the forecast of the experts, among which are the sociologist Mariano Fernández Enguita, the World Bank expert Lucas Gortázar or the pedagogue Carmen Pellicer, this loss will be equivalent to some 33,000 classrooms, of 24 students, less than in 2019. That ” strong contraction ”of the student population, which will force the closure of schools, especially in rural areas, and reduce the size of many centers, will also bring“ profound improvements in the system ”such as the increase in spending per student from the current 4,880 euros to about 9,640 in 2050 (Denmark’s current level) without “hardly increasing public spending,” the document says.

In addition, the hired teachers will make it possible to boost co-teaching – two or more teachers per classroom – or increase support classes for students with learning disabilities. Centers that are forced to close may be used for early childhood education classrooms from zero to three years old or for adult training.

Another of the main objectives is, according to Sánchez, to increase the results in the PISA report – prepared by the OECD every three years to measure the skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, science and reading – by 20 points until reaching 500 points. (the average of the EU countries), as well as increasing by 23 percentage points the population that obtains a higher than ESO degree. Spain continues to be the European country with the highest rate of early school leaving – young people who leave their studies when they have only obtained the ESO certificate or have not even achieved it, with a rate of 17% compared to 10% on average European.

Citizen training

The report Spain 2050 he is very critical of the “poor” training of citizens. A very high percentage do not have studies beyond secondary school – 37% of Spaniards between 25 and 64 have higher education – and, what is more worrying, the academic level of university students is below the European average in reading comprehension or mathematics. Although demographic factors can help to reverse this situation: the Spanish population between 16 and 24 years of age will be reduced by 200,000 people before 2050, so the State could “double its spending per student on post-compulsory education [tras la ESO] without incurring an increase in high public spending ”.

In the digital age, the recycling of workforce (and the unemployed) is vital and the document clearly recognizes that the lack of training weighs on productivity, innovation and increases unemployment in Spain. That is why the document proposes spending more and better on requalification: “Spain was able to create almost two million training positions in higher vocational training and university between 1980 and 2020; it may well create a million jobs for much shorter training programs by 2050 ”.

Nor do they help to alleviate the training deficit, in his opinion, public administrations, which offer fewer and fewer courses – it has gone from one million in 2008 to 116,000 in 2019 – and these are “erratic, insufficient” and often taught by teachers without qualification. Experts believe that it is necessary to increase the financing of active employment policies dedicated to training until it reaches 0.25% of GDP in 2030 and 0.4% in 2050. While Spain invests 350 euros in requalifying an unemployed person, the average in the EU is 3,000 euros.

One in three university graduates is overqualified for their job in Spain, but in the opinion of the report there are not too many people with this training, but what is lacking are positions consistent with an economy not based on tourism and construction. The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis considers that Spain should go from having 26% of graduates to 38%.

One of the big problems is that young people do not study what the market demands: 25% of job offers are in engineering when only 15% of young people opt for technical studies. For this reason, it is necessary to guide the high school graduates and adapt the degrees to the employment.

