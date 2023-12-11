The Spanish women's soccer team is just one step away from breaking history again, from being a pioneering team again. To do this, he has to win the next match of the Nations League, already in the semifinals of the tournament, since with the victory he would directly achieve safe passage to play in the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024. A milestone that he has never achieved. . Although for that, after the draw held this Monday by UEFA, La Roja will have to beat the Netherlands, a team that they already won in the quarterfinals in the last World Cup. The match, which will be played on February 23, will be held in Spain as the ceremony clarified. The hype with the selection was kind, because if they passed the round, they would also organize the final on February 28 against the winning team between France and Germany, which will be played on French soil. The same would happen if they fell in the semifinals, as it would host the clash for third and fourth place. Among these four teams, the two finalists go directly to the Games, except if France, already classified as hosts, reaches the decisive match, in which case the third team would also obtain the ticket.

Although they live with anxiety and everlasting entanglement, a guirigay that no longer stays behind closed doors, Spain's soccer players dignify the profession with and without their boots on, since they are the voice of many women. A year and a half ago, 15 footballers decided to leave the team at the expense of some changes that did not occur, dissatisfied with the attitude of the federation leaders and, in their opinion, with the lack of professionalism of the former national coach Jorge Vilda, now in the ranks of Morocco. The World Cup was just around the corner and the opportunity to play in the biggest tournament convinced a few to return to the team. The celebrations for the title achieved, in the end, in Sydney were clouded by the kiss of Jenni Hermoso by former president Luis Rubiales. The story, known to all, will lead to new elections for the presidency of the Federation in the first quarter of 2024.

Once these waters have been tempered – although great footballers such as the Blaugrana's Mapi León and Patri Guijarro are still far from the national team – peace has not been found in the group either. Montse Tomé took over as coach, replacing Vilda, a decision that did not convince the group because they understood that it was a continuous path. Although the coach has fallen out with the veterans and the majority of the group due to her laxity with the locker room, which has more power than ever, scuffles have also been revealed due to blunders such as entering at the beginning of the second half in the duel against Italy with one less player. Aitana was not available, Tomé made it clear, but the coaching staff did not react in time either. That botch led to Italy's goal and also to the first defeat since the team lost in the last match of the World Cup group stage against Japan. And it seemed that something had gone wrong in the team, which went down 1-3 against Sweden in the last match of the tournament. But it only seemed like it. These soccer players are calm in the face of adversity. With approachable and abrasive football, Spain ended up beating Sweden (5-3) and sealing an almost pristine group stage in the Nations League.

A few months ago, Spain already encountered the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. It was, along with Spain, the team that gave the most spectacle on the mat, led by a Vaangalist coach like Andries Jonker – he was Louis' second in his first trip with the Orange, also at Barça and Bayern, in addition to already directing Volendam, Maastricht, Willem II, Wolfsburg and Telstar as boss – and spurred on by an endless goalscorer like Jill Roord. And although the Dutch team put up a fight, they could do little against indoor soccer and especially with the open wings of Spain, which found in Mariona first and in Salma Paralluelo later, already in the second part of extra time, the potion of success (2-1). But the Netherlands, seventh in the FIFA ranking, is a team like the top of a pine tree, with such decisive players as Miedema, Martens and Beerensteyn, in addition to captain Spitse. This has been clarified in the previous phase of the Nations League, capable of overcoming Sarina Wiegman's England, runner-up in the world and European champion. Laurels, in any case, which also treasure the oranjes, since they won the 2017 Euro Cup and came second in the 2019 World Cup. And although she went through a personal via crucis, a loss of identity, Jonker has returned football, hopes and ambitions to the footballers of the countries Low. "We are still Dutch, right?" He resolved in his first press conference to explain that football is in his blood. Also Spain. The duel is served.

One more record for a team that already broke the mold in the World Cup because to date it had never managed to overcome a direct knockout. Neither in the World Cup nor in the Euro Cup. But in the antipodes they were able in the round of 16 with Switzerland (5-1), then with the Netherlands (2-1), in the semifinals with Sweden (2-1) and finally with England (1-0) to be crowned as the best team of the planet. Now, Spain is once again just one step away from glory. Just beating the Netherlands in the semifinals would be enough for them to compete in the next Paris Games.

If they fall, they would still have a chance in the clash for third and fourth place, since if France, organizer of the Games and therefore qualified directly, reaches the final in their clash against Germany, there would be a vacancy. Spain, which is anything but calm, once again challenges history. And Paris passes through the Netherlands.

