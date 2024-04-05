Much of the world is excited by the great Solar Eclipse scheduled for April 8the date on which the moon will completely cover the sun and will become dark for approximately five minutes.

Although Mexico, the United States and Canada will be the best places where the Solar Eclipse can be seen, the European continent can now prepare for its great astronomical moment, especially Spain.

And, although the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 will also be visible in Spain, although only as a partial solar eclipse in the extreme northwest of Galicia and the Canary Islands, Spain will have another total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026being the first in Europe since 1999.

Eclipse of August 12, 2026

It is presumed that Spain will have a solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, the same as will be visible as a total in parts of Greenland, Iceland and in the northern half of Spain.

The mentioned Spanish provincial capitals will be within the area of ​​totality, being Oviedo where the longest duration of the totality phase will be experienced of obscuration.

NASA said that those who are in the path of the eclipse will experience various phenomena, such as variations in wind direction, drops in air temperatures and changes in the behavior of animals and insects.

However, Madrid and Barcelona are completely outside the totality areasince in them the darkness will not be completely, but it is expected that, although it will be less visible, in these cities, there will be a large influx of tourists.