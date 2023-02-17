New law allows transsexuals to change identity on official documents without prior authorization or medical examination

The Congress of Spain approved this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) a law that allows free gender self-determination from the age of 16. Here’s the full of the official communiqué (260 KB, in Spanish).

With the change, anyone in this age group can change the gender described in personal documents without having to present a medical report with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and a hormone treatment test for 2 years, as was previously requested.

The call “bill for the real and effective equality of trans people and for the guarantee of the rights of LGBTI people” also prohibited the practice of methods intended to modify someone’s sexual orientation, identity or gender expression (similar to “gay cure”), even if there is consent from the person concerned.

Same-sex couples who are not legally married will be able to legally register their own children. Previously, Spain only allowed heterosexual unions without marriage to register.

On the same day, House deputies also approved a series of amendments to Spanish legislation on reproductive rights and sex education. Here’s the full from the official statement (256 KB, in Spanish)

Changes were made to the Organic Law 2 of 2010, March 3, on sexual and reproductive health and the voluntary termination of pregnancy.

The text was approved by the Spanish Congress and sent to the Senate on December 15, 2022.

After the processing in the Upper House, the project returned for voting among the deputies. Congress approved by majority to maintain in the text almost all the amendments coming from the Senate, with the exception of article 19 of the Organic Law.

ABORTION

The project also makes the right to legal abortion in the country more flexible. Adolescents aged 16 and 17 may terminate their pregnancy, regardless of the “paternal or maternal consent”.

Children under the age of 16 who are helpless or who want to terminate their pregnancy without parental consent will have their situation examined by the courts.

Abortion is allowed in Spain until the 22nd week of pregnancy.

The update of the law extinguishes the period of 3 days of “reflection” required when requesting termination of pregnancy from the Spanish public health system.

The procedure can be performed in any public hospital in Spain.

MENSTRUAL LEAVE

The Spanish Congress also approved the authorization of paid menstrual leave for those who suffer from intense cramps during their period. Spain was the 1st European country to offer the waiver.

The license is also allowed for cases of pelvic pain associated with gynecological diseases, such as endometriosis and myoma, for example.

The legislation does not stipulate a deadline for the waiver, which will be defined as “temporary disability” in the country’s public health system.